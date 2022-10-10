'I could have killed myself': F1 star fumes as near-miss in Japan brings back tragic memories

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly fumed he could have been killed as he had a near-miss with a recovery vehicle in an incident-filled Japanese Grand Prix run in the rain.

The race at Suzuka on Monday (NZT) was messy from the start when Carlos Sainz Jr spun in the wet conditions and was knocked out of the race, and Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu also had a dramatic spin but continued.

Organisers stopped the race for a lengthy delay after two laps.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP Red Bull driver Max Verstappen held on to win the Japanese Grand Prix in heavy rain at Suzuka.

Pierre Gasly complained on his radio that he passed a recovery vehicle that was improperly on the track as the safety car emerged just as the race was red-flagged.

It triggered rage throughout the paddock because in 2014, French driver Jules Bianchi collided with a recovery vehicle on the Suzuka track. Bianchi was placed in an induced coma and died nine months later, and he was one of Gasly's closest friends.

“God! What the?! What is this tractor?! What is this tractor on track? I passed next to it, This is unacceptable! Remember what has happened? Can’t believe this,” the AlphaTauri driver said over the team radio.

“I could have killed myself. There’s this f...ing tractor while I’m driving flat-out.”

Peter Fox/Getty Images Pierre Gasly was fuming after a near-miss at Suzuka.

The 26-year-old, who had hit a sponsorship hoarding dislodged by an opening lap crash for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, had pitted for a new front wing and was trying to catch up with the rest of the field.

“We lost Jules already. We all lost an amazing guy, an amazing driver, for the reasons that we know. Eight years ago, on the same track, in the same conditions, with a crane,” Gasly fumed after the race. “How? How today can we see a crane, not only in the gravel, on a race track, while we are still on the track? I don't understand that.

“Obviously I got scared. Obviously if I would have lost the car in a similar way Carlos lost it the lap before... I would have died, as simple as that.''

F1's governing body penalised Gasly with a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points, but the FIA said it would also investigate the circumstances that led to the crane being on the course.

“It's disrespectful to Jules, disrespectful to his family. All of us are risking our lives out there. We are doing the best job in the world but what we are asking is to at least keep us safe, it's already dangerous enough,” Gasly raged.

“We could have waited one more minute to get back in the pit lane and then put the tractors on track. I'm just extremely grateful that I'm here and tonight I'm going to call my family and all my loved ones and the outcome is what it is.

“I passed two meters from that crane, and if I was two meters to the left I would have been dead.''

The fury was shared across the F1 paddock.

“That's the lowest point we've seen in the sport for years,'' said driver Sergio Perez. “What happened today just makes me so angry. I just hope ever in the sport we never get to see this situation ever again. We saw what happened here a few years ago with our friend Jules and absolutely I don't care about what was the reason for that. It should never happen again, ever in any category.''

Red Bull boss Christian Horner demanded a full investigation “into why there was a recovery vehicle on the circuit. Checo reported it to us and of course in those horrendous conditions when visibility is zero, it's extremely dangerous.

“I still don't know why we keep in these conditions risking having a tractor on track because it's worthless anyways,” Horner added. “You are going to red flag it anyway, so why risk it?''

Clive Mason/Getty Images Track marshalls used basic equipment to get rid of water surface at Suzuka.

McLaren driver Lando Norris wrote on Twitter: ``How's this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this. Unacceptable.''

Even Bianchi's father, Philippe, chimed in with an Instagram post.

“No respect for the life of the driver, no respect for Jules' memory. Incredible,” he wrote.

The race was won by Max Verstappen who clinched the 2022 world championship with his victor in controversial circumstances.

In Suzuka, Verstappen started from the pole in pouring rain only for the race to be stopped after two laps as those several cars crashed. The race resumed two hours later, but only 28 of the 53 laps were completed and Verstappen led the entire way.

The Belgian Grand Prix a year ago was not completed in the rain and F1 for the sixth time in history awarded only half points for that shortened event. So nearly all the teams figured Sunday's race was only going to be worth half points again.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Dutch driver Max Verstappen has gone back-to-back with Formula One world titles.

The entire paddock seemed surprised when the FIA then ruled full points would be awarded. But even that wasn't enough: Leclerc received a post-race penalty that dropped the Ferrari driver from second to third and officially gave Verstappen the points margin needed to clinch the title with four races remaining.

“So then we had enough points, so we were world champions again,” summarised Verstappen. “It's a great feeling, but when I crossed the line I didn't believe that we would have won the title right there.”