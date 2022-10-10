Southland teenage rider impresses at Junior GP World Championship

Cormac Buchanan and his AGR Racing crew chief Javi Albasola with his kiwi mascot on the starting grid of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship at AragÃ³n.

Southland teenager Cormac Buchanan has produced what he says is his best week of racing in his career to record a top 10 finish in the Junior GP World Championship.

Buchanan is based in Europe at the moment where he has been competing in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and the Junior GP World Championship.

Round seven of the world championship was held in Spain at the weekend where Buchanan impressed many onlookers in both practice racing and qualifying.

It meant he started third on the grid, the first time there had been a kiwi flag in a frontrow start at a Junior GP World Championship.

Buchanan got a good start off the line and remained third for lap one.

READ MORE:

* Cormac Buchanan, Southland's modern-day Burt Munro taking on the world

* Southland teenage rider Cormac Buchanan signs with leading Spanish team AGR Racing



“I was pushing hard to make moves in the race but on lap two I had a very scary moment at turn two which cost me a lot of time and places. I made a few mistakes after this but knew I must stay calm to get a strong result,” Buchanan said after the race.

“I was staying with the front group until the rider in front of me crashed, separating me from the group. I pushed hard for some laps to try to gain time back.

Paco Martin - One Percent Magazi Cormac Buchanan in action during the FIM JuniorGP world championship at AragÃ³n, Spain

“Unfortunately, since I was out of the slipstream range, I wasn’t able to fight back. As my rear tire wasn’t feeling great I didn’t have much grip in the last laps so opted to consolidate my position”

Buchanan finished ninth to record his first world championship points in what was just his third race at the world championship level, with many of his rivals in their third or fourth year at that level.

Buchanan said he had learned plenty from the weekend.

“We are finally getting the results we deserve from our hard work. Our work ethic is great and I’m excited for the future to show our full potential as we are only just getting started.”

The next round is at Valencia at the end of October, followed by the final round of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup at the same circuit the following weekend.

Buchanan will be arrive home on November 10 with the aim of racing at Teretonga with the Yamaha Racing Team on November 12 for the Southern Race Series.