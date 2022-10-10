Shane van Gisbergen walks off live TV interview following big night of Bathurst celebrations

Struggling with a hangover, Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen took a quick exit from a live TV interview the morning after his Bathurst victory.

Garth Tander was left to carry the team alone in a live TV interview after main driver Shane van Gisbergen bailed to vomit after a night celebrating their Bathurst 1000 win.

Appearing on Nine's Today on Monday morning, van Gisbergen acknowledged the camera, gave a salute, said "I was here", and then disappeared off camera.

The team confirmed a short time later he had indeed left the interview to vomit.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander made the brief breakfast TV appearance the morning after their Bathurst 1000 win.

Things didn't improve much for the customary Monday morning post-Bathurst media calls, with Tander still doing all the talking.

The last commitment of the morning was a media conference with journalists in pit lane.

Rather than walking up to reporters in pit lane, van Gisbergen was driven up to the cameras.

He had to be woken up to get out of the car, and let Tander carry the Peter Brock Trophy to the assembled media, while he walked around behind the Mustang of Cameron Waters and James Moffat, which was being worked on in pit lane.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen in the 97 car takes the chequered flag to win the Bathurst 1000.

The Bathurst champion then sat on the pit wall with his head in his hands until it was time to start. Like the rest of the media commitments, Tander spoke for a couple of minutes – he himself not feeling all that flash – with van Gisbergen's only contribution being a thumbs up and "I'm good", before waving and walking straight back to the car.

Earlier, the Today interview took an unusual turn, with Tander confirming van Gisbergen was curled up in the fetal position off-camera. ﻿

"It's hard work doing a thousand kays around here, but it was harder work getting him up this morning," Tander said.

The pair teamed up to win a chaotic Bathurst 1000 at the Mount Panorama circuit on Sunday - a win for Holden in the brand's final appearance at the circuit.

It was van Gisbegen's second Bathurst win, both of them coming with Tander, who won his fifth.

Tander said winning a fifth Bathurst crown was "a bit surreal".

"I still remember as a young kid growing up sitting on the couch watching this race with my dad, and just dreaming of one day driving around the track," he said.

"And then to get a start here was amazing, and to have a win ... it was beyond your wildest dreams.

"And now to stand here as a five-time winner of the race. Yeah, I can't believe it.

"I don't usually get emotional at the end of races like that, but yesterday hit me pretty hard."

Van Gisbergen didn't clinch the title on Sunday, but will do so at the Gold Coast barring a total disaster.

His breakfast TV cameo left host Karl Stefanovic amused.

"It's like the Logies aftermath," he joked.

"A great Australian tradition, I'm glad he was able to let fly. Good on him.

﻿"Not every day you see that on live breakfast television."

