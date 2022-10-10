'Driving like absolute losers': Bathurst driver Zane Goddard fined $11,300 for causing 'massive shunt'

Bathurst driver Zane Goddard fined $11,326 for causing 'massive shunt' that ended the race for three cars.

Z﻿ane Goddard has expressed remorse for causing a massive crash early in Sunday's Bathurst 1000.

A lap after the restart for a wild opening lap crash on Mountain Straight, Goddard ran through the mud at the Chase before rejoining the track right in front of the pack.

Dale Wood and Matt Campbell had nowhere to go except straight into Goddard.

Clay Cross/Photosport Kiwi driver Andre Heimgartner, who had co-driver Dale Wood in the car at the time of the crash, didn’t get to turn a single lap in Sunday’s Bathurst 1000.

Stewards fined Goddard A$10,000 (NZ$11,326) for the crash – with half suspended until the end of the season.

He said a small brake lock-up was what caused him to go off in the first place.

"I tried passing Murph (Greg Murphy) and pinched the brake," he told V8 Sleuth.

"At the last moment I sort of tried to keep it on the track, hence I was going quite straight, to the point where I had to bail off the track."

Goddard explained the car tried to spin as he tried to brake in the heavy mud off the track, and so he applied a small amount of throttle to avoid sliding across the track backwards.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Zane Goddard admitted fault for the incident and apologised to the other teams.

"It was a big mistake on my part. In hindsight, I could have tried jumping onto the brakes harder, but I don't really know if it would've helped that much.

"I would have come onto the track slower, but I reckon I would've been facing backwards."

Goddard said he then went to the BJR and Grove Racing pits to apologise, which they "took quite well".﻿

After the crash, Dale Wood's main driver Andre Heimgartner was left frustrated.

"It's like these guys don't realise it's 161 laps and they're driving like absolute losers," said the Kiwi.﻿

Tickford Racing have already confirmed James Courtney will require a chassis change for the Gold Coast 500 at the end of the month, while BJR and Grove Racing are still assessing the damage sustained to their cars.﻿

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.