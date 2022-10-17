Bubba Wallace denies deliberately causing 320kph Nascar crash

Nascar drivers Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson in heated push and shove after crash.

Two of the biggest names in Nascar racing have tussled in a heated push and shove that threatened to boil over into an all-out brawl.

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson first came to blows on the track, at around 320kph, in a nasty crash and then came the infield action.

Wallace climbed out of his car and charged toward Larson to confront him before aggressively shoving him six times.

Larson backed away from the confrontation which helped de-escalate the situation before an official finally moved to usher an angry Wallace away from the scene.

The altercation took place in front of a backdrop of three wrecked cars at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday (NZT), with a third driver, Christopher Bell, also caught up in the controversial crash.

The drama started when Larson ran Wallace wide. Wallace clipped the wall and then speared back across to the inside of the track to hit the right rear of Larson’s car and send him dangerously spinning back up the track towards the wall.

John Locher/AP Bubba Wallace (right) aggressively confronted Kyle Larson following their on-track crash.

Post-race, Wallace claimed he lost steering when he hit the wall and said it was just a coincidence he smashed into Larson’s car.

A broadcaster asked Wallace if going after retaliation by hitting Larson’s car was the appropriate move.

John Locher/AP Bubba Wallace (right) argues with Kyle Larson after both of their cars were wrecked in the crash.

“Stop fishing, stop fishing,” Wallace answered.

Nascar was reportedly reviewing the crash, the altercation between two drivers and an allegation that Wallace pushed out at an official trying to remove him from the scene.

Any potential punishment would be handed down later in the week but many fans have slammed Wallace’s so-called “deliberate” smash into Larson and have called for Nascar to suspend him.

Larson said Wallace had a right to be angry after he ran him wide but said the payback hit was definitely intentional and over the top.

“It’s just that aggression turned to frustration and it backfired,” Larson told the Nascar broadcast post-race.

Steve Marcus/AP Bubba Wallace shoves Kyle Larson amid a backdrop of three wrecked cars following the controversial crash.

“I think with everything that’s been going on here lately, with head injuries, torn ligaments and all that, I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do. We’ve all done it – maybe not all of us – but I have.

“I’ve let emotions get the best of me in the past, too. I know he’s probably still upset. I’m sure by all accounts he’ll know he was wrong about the revenge part and I’m sure he’ll think twice next time,” Larson said.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano claimed an overshadowed race win in Las Vegas to become the first driver to qualify for Nascar’s title-deciding finale.