Hayden Paddon not hopeful of filling WRC1 void at Hyundai next season

Hayden Paddon won the WRC2 category at this year’s Rally New Zealand, but he didn’t have much in the way of opposition to go up against.

Hayden Paddon isn’t getting his hopes up of a regular return to a WRC1 car next season, despite two seats becoming vacant at Hyundai Motorsport.

Since Rally New Zealand a few weeks ago, Hyundai has told Oliver Solberg he’s not wanted next year, while former world champion Ott Tänak has said he won’t be returning.

Rumours have been swirling the past week as to who will pick up drives with the team next season, with Paddon’s name often thrown around.

However, Paddon confirmed to Stuff that it’s not looking likely he’ll pick up one of the vacant seats.

“I don’t think there’s any interest from their side in us. So it’s a bit of a difficult one,” Paddon said.

Tayler Burke Hayden Paddon is looking to compete in WRC2 next season, but hopes to compete a few times in a Rally1 car.

“We’d love to have our name in the hat, but I know no more. The interest for us in Europe isn’t there.”

At his final press conference at Rally NZ, Paddon said he was looking at getting into a Rally1 car “one, two, or three times” next year, but he didn’t elaborate how that might happen.

The two likely scenarios are picking up an occasional drive for Hyundai or M-Sport Ford, while also competing in WRC2 for the remainder of the calendar.

“Of course, I want to be back in a Rally1 car. Doing a partial programme or selected rallies would work really well for us and I think we can deliver quite well,” Paddon said.

“The hard thing is if we knew Hyundai were going to be in this position four months ago, or when we did Rally Estonia and Finland, then we would have tackled those events differently, to try to prove a point, that we can still be fast.

“But at the time that wasn’t the goal, it wasn’t the target. We were doing it with our own car, a minuscule budget and trying to ease our way in to learn everything again.

WRC Ott Tanak won’t be with Hyundai Motorsport next year, but hasn’t revealed what his plans will be yet.

“Because of that, we probably didn’t showcase what we can actually do.

“If we knew then what we know now, it might have been a different approach to how we took those rallies.”

Paddon won the WRC2 category at Rally NZ and was solid throughout the four days, while a number of WRC1 drivers crashed out or were way off the pace.

Unfortunately for Paddon, only a couple drivers competing in WRC2 made the trip from Europe to New Zealand and he didn’t really have any meaningful competition to be measured against.

“You’re always on a hiding to nothing when you’re competing at home and the fact that you’re expected to do it,” Paddon said.

“It’s probably no different from the WRC teams that we were expected to win. Not a lot of European teams came over, which probably didn’t help our cause. So it didn’t help us in trying to get a Rally1 drive.

“I believe we can deliver for a team, my driving style suits more powerful cars,” he added,

“We’ve been driving a lot of powerful cars here in New Zealand, so whether or not we’ve been doing [WRC] events the last two or three years is almost irrelevant, you’ve still got to get in there and drive.

“Nowadays, with the pace notes and the work you can do before rallies, you can almost eliminate the experience game and catch up from what we were doing a few years ago pretty quickly.

“It is a shame that we’re not being more seriously considered, because we can probably do a good job for them.

“We’ve tried reaching out. We’re talking to them about our WRC2 programme as well, because we haven’t got that finalised either.

“There’s a lot of things to discuss, but we’re not getting a lot of feedback at the moment.”

Paddon still intends to compete in WRC2 next year, where he’ll drive the Hyundai 120 N, he used at the rallies in Estonia, Finland and New Zealand this season.

However, he says he hasn’t secured the finances he needs for this.

“We’re still trying to find the funding. That’s the job for the next three months and it’s only getting more difficult,” he said.

“Everything is getting more difficult in terms of rising costs and it’s the same in the rally world as well.

“It’s a challenge we’re trying to take head on at the moment and we’ve probably got another three or four months to try to make a big dent in it and see where we end up.”