Shane van Gisbergen wins at Gold Coast to claim third Supercars title

Shane van Gisbergen’s golden year has continued, with a win in Saturday’s Supercars race at the Gold Coast.

The victory gives the Kiwi his third Supercars title and back to back championships.

This title follows him picking up the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy from the last ever Supercars event at Pukekohe, his recent stunning third place in the WRC2 category at Rally New Zealand and his second victory at the Bathurst 1000 earlier this month.

Van Gisbergen was close to the title going into Saturday’s race in Queensland, only needing to finish in the top 24 if Cameron Waters was the first to see the chequered flag.

However, the outcome was never in doubt with Van Gisbergen starting the race on the front row of the grid and leading for most of it and eventually getting past Dave Reynolds, who started from pole position.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen has confirmed this year’s Supercars title with Sunday’s race at Gold Coast and the Adelaide round still to come.

Waters hit the wall at the chicane with the back end of his car, taking him out of contention to even win the race.

In the end, Van Gisbergen won the race, 17 seconds quicker than the second placed David Reynolds.

“Obviously the car is amazing to do that,” Van Gisbergen said at the end of the race.

“Basically we had to beat one car to the finish to secure it, but we killed everyone, that was amazing.

It was a great battle at the start, Dave was driving awesome, it’s been a while, but I enjoyed racing him.”

“What a year, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane Van Gisbergen managed to deal with the stifling heat to come out on top at the Gold Coast.

The victory was Van Gisbergen’s 20th Supercars win of the season, a record, which further establishes his reputation as one of the greatest drivers in this category of all time. However, Van Gisbergen says he’s not yet thinking about becoming the champion elect and wants more victories over the reminder of the season.

“I want to come out tomorrow and do the same job, so I’ll keep focussed. But it’s certainly pretty special and to see the guys with how much effort they’ve been putting in and how good our cars are.

I’m stoked, it’s hard to put into words.”

The race was a tough one for the other two Kiwis in it, Andre Heimgartner failed to finish, while Chris Pither, in his penultimate round for PremAir Racing, was 16th.

Triple Eight Racing team principal, Jamie Whincup said he was proud of what the team have been able to achieve this season.

“It’s all about the people and they’re making me look good again, like they did in my driving career,” said Whincup, who replaced Roland Dane in the role at the start of this season.

I couldn’t be prouder of the team, they’ve done an amazing job. We’ve still got the team championship though.

So while we’ve won 20 races this year and got the big one at Bathurst, there is still that team championship going on and if we don’t get that, we’ll go into the off-season disappointed, so we’ll keep our head down for three more races.