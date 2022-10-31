Shane van Gisbergen answers Scott McLaughlin's burnout challenge

Title-winning celebration on Gold Coast has personal touch for Kiwis.

Shane van Gisbergen answered the burnout challenge from his old Kiwi rival and good mate Scott McLaughlin in style on the Gold Coast.

Van Gisbrgen wrapped up the Supercars championship with a dominant display at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on Sunday and celebrated right in front of McLaughlin who was in the corporate zone.

McLaughlin, a three-time Supercars champion, is in Australia, having arrived from the IndyCars scene in the United States last week.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images With 21 victories this season, Shane van Gisbergen has had plenty of burnout practice.

With Van Gisbergen on the verge of his title, McLaughlin issued a plea for a bit of black smoke to be thrown up in front of him on the Gold Coast.

READ MORE:

* Shane van Gisbergen wins fiery crash-marred Gold Coast Supercars Sunday race

* Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins pole in Mexico as sights set on record 14th win

* Hayden Paddon not hopeful of filling WRC1 void at Hyundai next season



“I said to him, ‘If you win, I would love to have a burnout right in front of me’,” McLaughlin told Supercars’ Cool Down Lap podcast.

After his victory in a fiery crash-filled race, Van Gisbergen delivered on McLaughlin’s plea, with a spectacular burnout at the beach chicane.

McLaughlin was thrilled with the effort that he posted on his Twitter account.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen tasted victory again with his latest Supercars win on the Gold Coast.

Van Gisbergen laughed that he helped McLaughlin win a bet with the latest race result, though he pointed out the difficulties of the burnout in the big V8.

"I just can't get these things going in fifth gear, fourth gear seems to be their limit,” van Gisbergen said.

"You've just got to do good skids. I couldn't do one yesterday, so did one today.

"Seeing Scotty up there, and a bit of encouragement from him.

“He won a bit of money on me today, so hopefully it gives me some later.”

SKY SPORT Supercars fiery crash

Van Gisbrgen matched McLaughlin’s three championship titles with his latest effort.

It was his 21st victory of the season and 27th podium from 32 starts., emphasising his dominance.

McLaughlin held the previous record of 18 wins, set in 2019.

Van Gisbergen now has 75 career wins.