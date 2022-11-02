New Zealand's oldest permanent motor racing circuit to celebrate 65 years

Competitors take part in a recent round of the South Island Endurance Series held at Invercargill’s Teretonga Park.

New Zealand’s oldest permanent motor racing circuit, Teretonga Park, will celebrate its 65th birthday with a club event on Sunday.

With the impending closure of Pukekohe Park Raceway in South Auckland, Invercargill’s Teretonga Park will become the only remaining circuit that used to host the Formula 1 motorracing stars who came to New Zealand annually during the 1960’s.

Southland Sports Car Club patron Barry Keen said nine world champions had raced at the circuit.

Between them, they boast 15 world titles, several of them being multiple world champions and several of them competing at Teretonga while reigning World Champions.

Australian Jack Brabham, the World Champion in 1959-60 and 1966, American Phil Hill (1961), Englishman Graham Hill (1962 and 1968), Scotsman Jim Clark (1963 and 1965),

Brit John Surtees (1964), kiwi Denny Hulme (1967), Scotsman Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971 and 1973), Austrian Jochen Rindt (1970), and Finn Keke Rosberg (1982) are all world champions who raced at the circuit.

Not only were the world champions present but so too many other legendary drivers who were top performers at the pinnacle of world motorsport.

Stirling Moss, Bruce McLaren, Piers Courage, Pedro Rodriguez, Derek Bell, Chris Amon and Richard Attwood among them.

At the end of the 1960s things changed, with the current F1 stars no longer travelling in their off-season as more money and commercialism crept into F1.

Teretonga spectators have continued to see some of the world’s best nevertheless as the circuit has regularly hosted an annual international event with the evolution from Formula 5000, Formula Atlantic (Pacific), Formula Holden and nowadays the Toyota Racing Series all bringing international competitors to the city.

In that time spectators have seen drivers on their way to stardom. Peter Gethin, Graham McRae and many more raced in F1 while Scott Dixon, Danny Sullivan and Bobby Rahal were Indy 500 winners. There have been Le Mans 24-hour winners such as Earl Bamber while many of those stars of the 1960s were also Indy and Le Mans winners.

The Toyota Racing Series has continued to bring Formula 1 stars of the future to Teretonga Park.

This year’s F1 World Championship grid contains five drivers – Brit Lando Norris, Lance Stroll of Canada, Guanyu Zhou (China), Nicholas Latifi (Canada) and Yuki Tsunoda (Japan) - who have all been seen at Teretonga Park in recent years.

The 65th anniversary will be celebrated with a club day at the circuit on Sunday with a Standing ¼ and a Flying 1/10th in the morning before a BBQ lunch and then a race meeting in the afternoon with the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons on track.

Entry for spectators will be free.