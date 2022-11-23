New Zealand omitted from 2023 Supercars calendar

Supercars management have been able to sort out a location in New Zealand for next year.

New Zealand has been left off the Supercars calendar for next year, with no suitable venue found to replace Pukekohe Park.

Well over a month after it is usually announced, Supercars released its schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday with the lack of a round in New Zealand being the big omission.

But while there will be no Supercars race in new Zealand next year, Supercars CEO Shane Howard said they are looking at a trip across the Tasman in 2024 and beyond and are in talks with promoters.

“We are still in progressive talks with our counterparts there for an event in the future, however as they continue it is in the best interest of all parties involved to focus on 2024 and beyond," Howard said.

"We have every intention to return to New Zealand and we are confident of an announcement in the new year regarding a partnership with a new venue.”

Won the last ever Supercars race at Pukekohe Park in September.

Pukekohe Park is closing down early next year as a motorsport venue. Most of the talk about where a Supercars round in New Zealand would move to had been around Hampton Downs.

However, as the circuit is south of the Auckland border, there is an issue over how much Tataki Auckland Unlimited should contribute towards the event.

There are also concerns about the limited number of spectators who’d be able to attend a round of Supercars at the there, plus the lack of grandstands and spectator facilities and its close proximity to State Highway One.

Other circuits that have been mentioned include Taupo International Motorsport Park, Highlands Park in Cromwell and Ruapuna Raceway in Christchurch.

But none of those venues offer the perfect solution as a replacement for Pukekohe Park.

In a statement from Tataki Auckland Unlimited, it said the council funded organisation was keen on having Supercars back within its boundaries.

“We will continue to explore the potential for future hosting of the Supercars Championship in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland,” the statement said.

“The Auckland Supersprint has been a key anchor event in our major events programme, and a significant driver for visitation.

“The last couple of years have been challenging for major events, however we remain committed to working with the team at Supercars Australia to understand what the long-term future of the series might look like at a new venue.”

A return to New Zealand for Supercars would likely also require government money and MBIE’s Manager NZ Major Events, Kylie Hawker-Green said in a statement it is looking into how Supercars could be supported.

“Major international events generate significant economic, social and cultural benefits for Aotearoa New Zealand,” Hawker-Green said.

“The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has previously supported the V8 Supercar events with $2.2 million over five years from the former Major Events Development Fund and will continue to liaise with event organisers to consider how the government could support the event returning to Aotearoa New Zealand in future.”

But the news that there won’t be any Supercars in New Zealand next year will be a significant blow to motorsport fans in this country, already disappointed by confirmation that Rally NZ won’t be on the World Rally Championship calendar next year.

This year, huge crowds turned out to watch the first Supercars round in New Zealand since 2019 and those people can only hope something can be put together for 2024.