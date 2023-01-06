Southland rider Cormac Buchanan ready for 'biggest year of career'

Teenage motorsport talent Cormac Buchanan has circled 2023 as the year he makes his biggest statement on the world stage.

In 2021 Buchanan became the first New Zealand rider to compete in the Red Bull Rookies Cup in Europe. He was invited back in 2022 where he continued to impress, while also competing in the European Talent Cup section of the 2022 JuniorGP World Championship.

As a result, the 16-year-old Southlander was promoted to the world championship moto3 category for the final four rounds.

He is now preparing to take on the full schedule in 2023 after being locked in by leading Spanish team AGR Racing.

Buchanan didn’t waver when asked about his 2023 expectations.

“This year is the biggest year of my career yet. I think for me the main goal is to try and get on the plane and come home as a world champion.

“My aim in 2024 is to be in the World Championship. Obviously the rules say if you win either the Red Bull Rookies Cup or JuniorGP Championship you get a dispensation to go into it, so that’s my goal.”

It’s a lot of pressure to lump on himself at such a young age, although Buchanan was comfortable setting the bar high.

“Obviously I know there is a lot of pressure involved, but I think for me, I kind of like the pressure. I have an expectation of what I need to achieve, and I know I can do that.

“I have self-belief, so for me, it’s just about focusing on what I need to do and work towards that goal.”

Rafa Marrodan/One Percent Magazine Southland's Cormac Buchanan in action in the Red Bull Rookies Cup in Valencia in 2022.

Buchanan believed he was too inconsistent in 2022 and that was an area he said he would need to address in Europe in 2023.

“I was trying to go as fast as possible without thinking I might need to consolidate. I’ve got a lot more experience now, and I think I’m ready to be fighting at the front in every race. It's all going to come down to being consistent.”

Buchanan said the intimation factor that hovered over his early days racing in Europe was now gone. He views many of his competitors as friends rather than riders that he should be daunted by.

“I’ve learned so much, and the confidence has gone up as well. In 2022, we had some pretty awesome results and that helps build confidence.”

The fact Buchanan will head to Europe in March for a third straight year also meant the small matter of living and racing in a foreign country had become normalised.

In fact, he now describes Spain, where his team is based, as his home away from home.

“I enjoy it over there.”

“New Zealand and Spain and very different, two different cultures, but I’ve definitely adjusted, and I think this year we’ll handle it a lot better than last year.”

Rafa Marrodan/One Percent Magazine Southland's Cormac Buchanan in action at the FIM Junior World Championships in Valencia.

Before Buchanan departs for Spain in March he has the New Zealand Superbike Championship to tend to.

He leads the 300SSP class and sits sixth in the 600SSP class heading into the third round at Ruapuna in Christchurch this weekend.

Buchanan is particularly excited about round four when he will get to ride in a national championship event for the first time on his home track of Teretonga Park in Invercargill.

“It’s going to be weird being able to sleep in my own bed and go to the track. I’m really excited, it’s going to be amazing.

Added to that is the Burt Munro Challenge in Invercargill from February 8 to 12, another event Buchanan was excited about ticking off before heading to Europe.

Buchanan is an ambassador for the Burt Munro Challenge.