New Zealand Superbike Championship returns to Invercargill's Teretonga Park

Hayden Fitzgerald, of Kiwi Suspension Solutions from New Plymouth, and rider Cormac Buchanan, 16, on Wednesday go over the Teretonga Park track map in the lead-up to the New Zealand Superbike Championship at Teretonga in Invercargill this weekend.

After a six-year hiatus, the New Zealand Superbike Championship (NZSBK) is returning to Invercargill.

Teretonga Park will this weekend host the fourth round of the national series much to the delight of Southland motorcycle enthusiasts.

Southland Motorcycle Club president Andy Underhay said each year the club had been eager to secure a round of the New Zealand Superbike Championship (NZSBK), however, for various reasons, Teretonga was left off the calendar.

Included was a reduced round format and in recent years the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Southland Motorcycle Club has always supported MMZ [Motorcyling New Zealand] and the nationals, and always will. It was just timing and situations that screwed us over, to be honest,” Underhay said.

“We’ve always put our hand up every year ... it just transpired that we were one of the clubs that lost out. We are just pleased it has now come back to Invercargill.”

With Motorcycling New Zealand increasing NZSBK to a full six-round event for the 2022-2023 season, Teretonga was returned to the racing calendar.

And Underhay couldn’t be happier.

“These are New Zealand’s best racing talents, and you can guarantee the racing will be hotly contested across all of the classes,” he said.

“Teretonga is a track unlike any other circuit in New Zealand and it will be exciting to see these guys and gals engage in battle here. As a club we’ve fought really hard to see Teretonga added back onto the NZSBK calendar, so we’d love to see plenty of Southlanders’ trackside to watch it all unfold and cheer the racers on.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Hayden Fitzgerald of Kiwi Suspension Solutions from New Plymouth, checking rider Cormac Buchanan’s bike suspension in the lead up to the New Zealand Superbike Championship round at Teretonga Park in Invercargill at the weekend.

The return is a boost for Southland motorsport enthusiasts, as well as Invercargill businesses, given the people it brings to town, but also the local riders who can sleep in their own beds at night after competing.

“The Southland riders have always had a good reputation of travelling the country to race. We’ve never worried about going anywhere to race because we have to. The other way is Foveaux Strait, so we’ve always travelled.”

One of those hometown heroes who will get to race on his home track this weekend will be 16-year-old Cormac Buchanan.

Buchanan has raced internationally, but this will be his first chance to compete in a national series event at Teretonga Park.

Buchanan clinched the New Zealand 300 Supersport title at Ruapuna in Christchurch last weekend and sits third and fourth respectively in the 600 SuperSport ranks heading into racing at Teretonga.

“I get such amazing support from Southland when I race internationally so it will be unreal to finally race NZSBK at Teretonga,” he said.

Riders, crew, and supporters have been trickling into Invercargill this week with many expected to arrive by Thursday ready for some testing at Teretonga on Friday.

Saturday’s racing is scheduled to start at 9am with practice, qualifying and race one. While the action starts from 10am on Sunday with two races.