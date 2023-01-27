Man dies from injuries after speedway accident in Canterbury

A 78-year-old man has died after an incident at Canterbury’s Ellesmeare Speedway.

Gordon Michael Lewis, 78, died in Christchurch Hospital on January 23 with his family by his side after he was critically injured in the incident at Leeston at 1pm on Sunday.

A member of the Ellesmere Motor Racing Club said there was no official racing on at the speedway at the time, but declined to comment further.

A St John spokesperson said an events team was already at the location when the incident happened.

Two rapid response units, two ambulances and one helicopter also responded before the injured man was flown to Christchurch Hospital.

Police confirmed WorkSafe had been notified.

Lewis’ family have thanked everyone who responded to the incident at Ellesmere Speedway and intensive care staff “for the compassion, respect and kindness shown to Gordon after his accident”.

In a social media post, Greg Lewis said his father was an enthusiastic member of the Christchurch Vintage Speedway Club and would be sadly missed.

He said his father had worked at Chassis Repairs, Scotts Motors and Kevin Anstiss Panel Repairs before working for Wheel Alignment Services in Tuam St.

A service to celebrate Lewis’ life will be held at Westpark Chapel in Burnside on Tuesday at 2pm.

Canterbury Vintage Speedway Enthusiasts' Club Inc president Andrew Stevens said Lewis was a very well regarded member of their club and members were greatly saddened by his death. He would not comment on whether the club was at the speedway at the time, or the circumstances that led to Lewis's death.