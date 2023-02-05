Liam Lawson takes Red Bull Formula 1 car for a lap of Bathurst

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson described it as a “dream come true” after taking a Formula One car for a lap around the iconic Mount Panorama track.

The young New Zealander thrilled fans at the Bathurst 12 Hour by getting behind the wheel of the double F1-winning RB7 formerly driven by Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber.

“Mount Panorama is one of the most famous places in the world,” Lawson said.

“It’s a track I’ve wanted to drive since I was a kid. “Before I can even remember I would’ve been watching the Bathurst 1000 Supercars race.

“I watch this as much as I watch Formula 1, so it’s a mix of two worlds here today, it’s pretty special.”

Lawson said the most noticeable difference between Mount Panorama and the tracks he raced during the Formula Two series last year was the elevation.

“We sit low in a Formula One Car, so when you’re going over these big crests, dropping down, that is really different.”

The RB7 was driven by Vettel and Weber during the 2011 F1 series, which Vettel won.

12 races were won in the RB7.

“Doing something like this is a dream come true sort of moment,” Lawson said.

“It’s pretty special to be able to drive a car that I looked up to a lot when I was a kid and to show everybody here, to show the fans.”