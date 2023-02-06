Canterbury races to the top in teams' champs brutal final

The teams' champs big moment with Harley Robb (991C) taking the Panthers Jack Miers (88P) out of the final.

The massive crowd, including many families, that rolled up to watch the teams’ champs final would not have been disappointed as the Canterbury Glen Eagles beat the Palmerston North Panthers in a brutal race.

The ENZED Superstock Teams’ Champs were called off on Sunday night after drizzle made the track unsafe with only the final to run.

It was decided to open the gate on Monday with a 2pm race and it turned out to be a classic.

Jayden Ward was again crucial to the Glen Eagles’ win with a brilliant display of blocking despite his car being battered, continually halting the progress of the Panthers runners.

Such was their dominance Scott Tennant and Harley Robb finished the 15-lap race with the Panthers’ best Scott Joblin only completing 12 laps.

“I’ve grown up watching some of the greats each week in Dad (Graeme Ward), Scott Miers, Peter Rees and Peter Bengston,” said Ward.

“They have been the best to learn from. It’s great to win for the second time.”

Darryl Wallace said they had been knocking on the door for the last few years.

IVAN SMEATON/Stuff Jayden Ward (971C) moved Panthers David Lowe (722P) out the way with race winner Scott Tennant (808C) passing by.

“We have been on the cusp of a second title with a second and then qualifying last year before the meeting was called off.

“Defending it is the next challenge because we weren’t very good after our first win.”

The Panthers were disappointed but pleased to finish on the podium with Joblin, who drove brilliantly all weekend saying it was a tough event to even make the final.

“We are pleased to be on the podium,” he said. “Christchurch is a class act and they deserved the win, maybe they are our bogey team now.”

The Panthers were on the back foot early after block man Jack Miers was taken out of the race leaving the Panthers up against a fired up four-man Glen Eagles team who never let up over the entire 15 laps.

Saturday night’s racing came to a premature end with just the final to run in the rushed through programme.

With rain not expected until 8pm racing began two hours earlier than Friday’s qualifying at 5pm. With a capacity crowd the tier-two teams races and semifinals were run with only one consolation stockcar and sidecar races.

Unfortunately the rain came in the race for fifth place making things slippery for both the Auckland Allstars and the Kihikihi Kings won by the Allstars.

Amid light rain the two semifinal victors the Palmerston North Panthers and the Canterbury Glen Eagles were sent out but after four laps of slipping and sliding around the track it was deemed too wet.

Joblin and Ward said it would have made the final a lottery and was unsafe to race in.

“Maybe on a club night you could race but for a final it would have been dangerous,” Joblin said. “If someone had fired an opponent down the straight it would have been impossible to slow down.”

Ward reiterated those thoughts.

“The race before was slippery but to both teams’ credit neither of them tried to fire anyone into the wall, but in a final that wouldn’t have been the case and it would have been all on.”

Track manager Bryan Puklowski attempted everything he could to get the track dry with stockcars, saloons and even huge trucks to dry the track.

But, the persistent drizzle wouldn’t let up and it was decided to run the final on Monday.

Before the rain the crowd was hyped up after two ferocious semifinals with the Panthers stunning the Gisborne Giants with a brilliant tactical win.

The Glen Eagles then did the same to the Kihikihi Kings setting up an intriguing final.

The Panthers demolished the Giants with Joblin taking the win from Ethan Rees.

The telling moment came halfway through when Peter Rees was pushed wide by Jack

Miers and Rees clipped the stationary car of Josh Prentice and did a very quick barrel roll onto his roof.

The Glen Eagles always had their race in the bag with Ward and Wallace blocking brilliantly.

The big moment came when Harley Robb was thumped into the wall by Asher Rees but Asher Rees was then smashed out of the race by Ward. The race was over with no Kings cars running.

The Giants came back to beat a gallant Great Britain Lions for third while the Auckland Allstars beat the Kings for fifth place.