Motorcycle Mecca's Britten exhibit now largest on display worldwide

The first of the motorcycles that made brilliant Kiwi designer John Britten’s worldwide reputation has joined the collection at Invercargill’s Classic Motorcycle Mecca.

The Britten Aero-D-Zero has arrived in time to enhance the exhibit in time for the Burt Munro Challenge, to the delight of Bill Richardson Transport World executive director Joc​ O’Donnell.

Britten had been a creative genius and a backyard visionary whose bikes could be seen in only four museums around the world – Invercargill’s included, she​ said.

The museum now has four of his machines, and can lay claim to the largest collection of Britten bikes on public display worldwide.

“We are exceptionally proud to lead the pack’’ O’Donnell said.

“We feel privileged to have been asked to display this bike in our collection by its owner, and we know our guests will absolutely love it.’’

The Aero-D-Zero represented the beginning of the bikes that made the Britten legend.

Robyn Edie/Stuff David Orme of Leicester, United Kingdom, admires part of the Britten exhibit.

It started out as a styling project when Britten and his good mate Mike Brosnan decided to build themselves two race bikes – one each.

The Aero bikes featured extended aerodynamic fronts with spoilers and avante-garde bodywork, their sleek shape conforming to their riders’ bodies.

Brosnan raced his successfully, clocking speeds of up to 247.8kph.

The Motorcycle Mecca display also includes the V1100 Cardinal, The Precursor, the V1000 Aero-D-One, John’s 1948 Triumph Tiger, and the John Britten single motor.

Craig Robert from Britten New Zealand had played an integral role developing the exhibit, O’Donnell said.

The Burt Munro Challenge, which draws thousands of motorbike enthusiasts to Invercargill, starts on Wednesday. Its event schedule is:

Wednesday: Track day, Teretonga Park, starting 8.30am

Thursday: Hill climb championships, Flagstaff Rd Bluff, starts 10am; twilight drag racing, Teretonga Park, starting 6pm

Friday: Beach racing and New Zealand champs, starts 10am Oreti Beach

Saturday: Teretonga sprint races, Teretonga Park, start 9am; Speedway, Oreti Park Speedway, starts 3pm

Sunday: Invercargill street races, Bill Richardson Drive, start 9am.