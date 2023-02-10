Bluff Hill crash patients in stable condition

Jordan Burley, of Ngaruawahia, taking part in the Burt Munro NZ Hill Climb Champs in Bluff.

Conditions of those injured in Burt Munro NZ Hill Climb Champs motorcycle crashes on Thursday have stabilised.

In two separate incidents, riders in the event crashed into spectators. Five people were taken to Southland Hospital, one in a critical condition.

Te Whatu Ora Southern confirmed that one person with serious injuries and three with moderate injuries were all in stable conditions.

A fifth, also with a moderate injury, had been discharged.

The hill climb is part of the Burt Munro Challenge and dismayed organisers have pledged to co-operate with a Worksafe investigation.

Watching public were pulled off the hill after the second accident, on a day when intermittent rain had made greasy conditions.

Challenge organising committee chairman Craig Hyde said that organisers would debrief and report back to Worksafe, the police, Southland Hospital and the people involved.

Though this was the first time in the event’s history that such accidents had happened, and the safety permit requirements had been met, it was clear that investigation was warranted, he said.

It was possible spectators would not be allowed the hill in future.

Hato Hone St John has confirmed that as part of the planning for the event two ambulances and crew, not one as earlier reported, had been present.

Several other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.