Triple treat - Kiwis to the fore as IndyCar revs up

Scott McLaughlin is comfortable with being the growing force in IndyCar racing, believing he has the car and speed to be in the title mix in 2023.

The season starts on the streets of St Petersburg in Florida on Monday (6am NZT) and will feature three Kiwis this year with six-time champion Scott Dixon joined at Chip Ganassi Racing by rookie Marcus Armstrong who makes the shift over from Formula 2 where he had consistent success in three seasons, including three race wins last year.

But it’s the rapid development of McLaughlin in the United States open wheel scene that continues to attract attention.

Jeff Roberson/AP Scott McLaughlin is rubbing his hands at the thought of getting behind the steering wheel in IndyCar racing again.

Rookie of the year in his first full season in 2021 when he finished 14th, the 29-year-old leaped to fourth last season, winning three races including this season-opener. He was mathematically in the title mix going into the last race where his Penske team mate Will Power of Australia eventually triumphed.

McLaughlin felt only “a couple mistakes mid-season” denied him a realistic chance of the title and believes he can rectify that with his added experience.

“I think right now I feel comfortable with where I'm at,” he said.

“I believe I'm fast enough to win the championship. It’s up to me executing and doing what I can to perform on the day.

“What I tried to do last year was, sometimes when I had an eighth-place car, I tried to make it a second-place car, and I'd crash or go down the escape road or something like that.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Marcus Armstrong showed in Formula 2 he has what it takes to win races in a fast car.

“That's what I changed towards the end of the season. It's just about letting it happen, letting the pace come.

“I know I have the speed to win a championship, but I've got to put it together. That's the same for Indy 500.

“I've learnt a lot over the years that I know I've got the right ingredients around me, I feel like I've learnt enough to be a force come May.

“At the same time it's about executing at the moments that you really need to and not risk too much in the moments you don't need to. I believe in myself that I can do it and be a part of the fight again.

“I mean, being a part of the fight last year was a pretty cool moment.

“This year for sure I'm excited to continue to learn and be a sponge and just execute the way I think we need to execute to be there at the end. I truly believe I can do that.”

McLaughlin likened his surroundings to those that saw him win three Supercar titles, making him comfortable with the growing pressure of expectation.

“At Team Penske, you’ve got a car that you know can win races, you're expected to compete for championships,” he said.

“That's an expectation that I have, that I had in Australia for five, six years. I understand the mentality and understand what it's like to have that pressure.

“I feel like it's not an unknown for me. I'm not really stressed about it. I sort of know my ability, what I can do. If it's good enough, it's good enough.”

Dan Gelston/AP Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon is always in the title talk ahead of a new season.

Don’t expect Armstrong to be in the title mix this season as he won’t race the demanding oval circuits that make up four of the 17 races, including the double points on offer at the premier event, the Indy 500 on May 29.

But there are high expectations on the 22-year-old for the road and street courses after a promising period of testing and development.

“He has made a lot of progress,” Dario Franchitti, a four-time series champion who is Armstrong’s coach at Chip Ganassi Racing.

“He showed up as not a complete package, but he's smart. He understands everything that's going on as far as the dynamics of the car. His feedback is great. All those types of things.

“He's very methodical in the way he works through things, and he's bloody fast. So, yeah, it's really good to have him in the car.”

His new cockpit is the centre of sheer power and brute force.

“IndyCar is notoriously physically demanding, which again is part of the challenge and cool. You're wrestling with the car like it's an alligator,” Armstrong told Channel Nine in an apt description given this weekend’s Florida setting.

Armstrong is thriving in his new scene.

"It seems like racing is a lifestyle as opposed to a job. That was sort of my first impression, which is a real positive thing.

"There's no such thing as work hours. If you need to stay in the office till 10pm, you stay in the office till 10pm, and no one is going to ask questions. That's really quite unique.

"Again, it's something that excites me because everyone is as committed as I am, I feel."

No one is more committed than Dixon, and Armstrong has been soaking up everything he can from the master Kiwi.

Age is just a number for Dixon and at 42 that means incomparable experience.

Dixon finished third in the championship last year and would have won the title but for a pit lane speeding penalty that cost him a second Indy 500 title.

Dixon has finished in the top four of the standings six consecutive years and in 16 of the past 17 campaigns. You can be sure he will be in the mix again, pushed on by the likes of his two younger countrymen.

AT GLANCE - 2023 INDYCAR CHAMPIONSHIP

Starts: Grand Prix of St Petersburg, Florida (6am Monday NZT, live on Sky Sport)

Season: 17 races, including four oval tracks.

Highlight: Indy 500, May 29.

NZ drivers: Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong at Chip Ganassi Racing, Scott McLaughlin at Team Penske.

Defending champion: Australian Will Power (Team Penske).

Of note: Dixon has won 6 titles, one short of AJ Foyt’s record. He has 53 wins, the most of any active driver and second behind Foyt’s record 67. McLaughlin was rookie of the year in 2021 and 4th in 2022 when he won 3 races. Armstrong gave up a F1 dream to come to the US.