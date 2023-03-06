Watch: Scott Dixon triggers massive crash to start IndyCar season

Five cars forced out just seconds into p[pening race in Florida.

Kiwi driver Scott Dixon was in the mix as the 2023 IndyCar season started in spectacular fashion with a massive crash just seconds into the Grand Prix of St Petersburg in Florida on Monday.

Dixon appeared not to see Felix Rosenqvist as they snaked through the second turn and tapped tyres, causing his former team mate to check and go into the wall of the tight street course.

The following cars were forced to slow and then try to avoid the damaged car of Rosenqvist. But the back markers came up at speed and multiple cars were involved in a crash that saw one go airborne after being T-boned.

SKY SPORT/Stuff Cars flew as the IndyCar season started with a huge crash in Florida.

Five cars were wrecked and the race held up for more than 20 minutes as track officials cleared the carnage.

Amazingly no drivers were seriously injured.

Fellow Kiwis Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Armstrong were clear of the action.

“I felt just a small rub and then figured it must have been a slightly bigger hit,” Dixon , a six-time champion and the most experienced driver in the field, said from his car as he waited for the restart.

“I feel really bad for Felix, he’s a best friend. I hope everyone is OK. It looked like a bad crash back there.”

After the restart rookie Armstrong was the victim of another mishap dropping him from 11th to 20th.