Gutted Scott McLaughlin fronts up to French IndyCar rival

New Zealand IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin has quickly regained the respect of French rival Romain Grosjean after causing their dramatic crash in the season-opener in Florida.

McLaughlin’s aggressive tactics proved the undoing of both drivers while they were battling for the lead late in the Grand Prix of St Petersburg on Monday.

The Kiwi blasted out of pit lane to squeeze ahead of a charging Grosjean on lap 72 of 100, but McLaughlin’s cold tyres proved their undoing two corners later.

Andretti Autosport Romain Grosjean, left, accepted the apology of Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin after their crash in Florida.

Defending his narrow advantage heading into the corner, McLaughlin braked hard, but his rear wheels locked up, causing contact and sending both cars into the tyre barrier.

Grosjean, who had started on pole and had shown real speed throughout the race, was forced out. McLaughlin, trying to defend his St Petersburg title from last year, managed to restart but was handed a penalty and eventually finished 13th in a chaotic race that featured several other crashes.

McLaughlin was gutted by the outcome and accepted full responsibility, insisting the incident didn’t reflect his driving style. He promised to “man-up” and apologise to former Formula One star Grosjean in person, and he proved true to his word.

He fronted at the Andretti Autosport caravan and asked for Grosjean. After explaining his actions and apologising, the two hugged.

“We all race, we all make mistakes,” Grosjean said.

“Scott came over and apologised, which means everything to me. He did get a penalty. Unfortunately, that doesn’t really change anything for my race, but the fact that he comes here and says he’s sorry is a big deal.

“I know that we were the fastest car on track by a long way and that’s all that matters. We were competitive, we were up there, and we have 16 races left. We showed today with Andretti that we can be up there."

McLaughlin later tweeted: “Glad we could talk man to man. Racing hard, both going for the win. We have had many good battles with @RGrosjean - I apologise for my part in this. Press on.”

Earlier, a frustrated Grosjean had got out of his car and thumped the tyre wall in anger and frustration as he waited for his car to be towed while McLaughlin sat despondently in his nearby car.

Interviewed on the TV broadcast soon after, Grosjean felt that IndyCar should review its racing rules.

“What happened was what you can see on TV, so I don't want to elaborate too much on that,” he said.

“I'm very disappointed, and I hope there's going to be rules put in place.

Andretti Motorsport driver Romain Grosjean led the Grand Prix of St Petersburg for long periods before his untimely crash.

“We had a really fast car, the team did an amazing job, but I'm really annoyed to be talking while the race is still going on.”

When he was asked if he still had respect for McLaughlin, Grosjean said: “I still admire what he's done, coming from V8 Supercars, and he has done a really good job, but what we saw today on track is not racing.”

McLaughlin had insisted the incident didn’t reflect his racing style and it seems their subsequent chat has cleared the air for a season where they are sure to be in each other's rearview mirrors based on what was seen in Florida.

Scott Dixon was the best of the Kiwis in St Petersburg, finishing third. Rookie Marcus Armstrong was 11th on his debut.

IndyCar next races April 3 at Texas Motor Speedway, where Josef Newgarden is the defending race winner.