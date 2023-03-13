Hayden Paddon creates history winning ERC's Rally Serras de Fafe in Portugal

Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard after winning the Rally Serras de Fafe in the opening round of the European Rally Championship.

Hayden Paddon became the first Hyundai driver to win an FIA European Rally Championship round after grabbing a remarkable Rally Serras de Fafe victory from under the nose of Mikko Heikkilä on Sunday.

Paddon and co-driver John Kennard were on blistering form throughout the final leg, seizing second overall from Mads Østberg earlier in the day before whittling down the deficit to Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo driver Heikkilä.

Paddon, the reigning Asia Pacific Rally Champion, trailed long-time leader Heikkilä by just 2.8sec heading into the final speed test of the three-day event in northern Portugal.

But when the Finn stopped to change a front left damaged tyre less than 5km from the finish line, glory fell into Paddon’s lap.

As well as notching up his maiden ERC victory, the BRC Racing Team-run i20 N Rally2 star becomes the first driver in history to win an ERC rally at the wheel of a Hyundai.

World / Red Bull Content Pool Hayden Paddon during a stage of the Rally Serras de Fafe, Felgueiras, Boticas, Vieira do Minho e Cabeceiras de Basto, in Portugal.

“I’m sorry for Heikkilä,” Paddon said.

“We wanted to try and overcome those 2.8sec fair and square. But we’re happy, very happy and this is definitely right up there [with my other career achievements].

“We just wanted to build our way into the championship and just get a strong result this weekend, we’ve been pushing, but not taking the risks and that’s been the whole philosophy for the whole weekend, pick a speed and hold it and today that went down quite well.

“We weren’t the outright fastest this weekend but we had the pace to hold it consistently throughout the rally.”

Heikkilä plummeted to eighth as a result of his time loss, allowing Citroën C3 Rally2 man Østerg to inherit second overall just 10.7sec adrift of the top spot.

Estonia’s Georg Linnamäe - also in Hyundai machinery - completed the podium another 16.8sec in arrears.

“I have no idea [where the puncture came from],” Heikkilä said. “It’s easy to have a puncture because there are so many stones out there. I am happy with the tyres.

“Crying won’t help - it is what it is. I just want to say thanks to my team, they worked very well.”

Out of contention for victory following a damaged tyre on Saturday, Craig Breen overcame a power steering issue on SS10 to claim a quartet of fastest times.

It could have been five stage wins had it not been for a wild moment on SS14 when Breen’s Hyundai went up onto two wheels after hitting a bank through a fifth-gear left-hander nearing the stage finish.

Defending ERC champion Efrén Llarena was never able to get back on terms following his mistake on Friday afternoon’s Qualifying Stage, which left him 18th on the road for Saturday’s rain-hit tests. The Spaniard was passed by Breen in the Power Stage and ended the rally with seventh overall.

The 70th-anniversary ERC season resumes with the all-asphalt Rally Islas Canarias from May 4-6. Organisers have prepared a 13-stage route over a distance of 190.06 kilometres.

AT A GLANCE

