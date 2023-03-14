'Kick in the teeth' - Shane van Gisbergen hurt by Mark Skaife's criticism

Kiwi Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen has described criticism of his media conference snub by fellow great Mark Skaife as “a kick in the teeth” as he explained his decision to stay quiet on Sunday’s race win in Newcastle.

Having been disqualified from Saturday’s win on protest after his team were found guilty of breaching rules due to an incorrect application of dry ice as a cooling device, a clearly frustrated Van Gisbergen let his driving do his talking.

His response was to come from fifth on the grid and win Sunday’s feature race. But he didn’t want to discuss it at the subsequent media conference saying: "I'll just repeat what I said on track - thanks to my team, our cars were awesome and all our talking was done on the track today."

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen is still the man to beat in the 2023 Supercars championship as he proved in a controversial opening round in Newcastle.

Skaife, these days a motorsport pundit and part of the Supercars commentary team, hit out at Van Gisbergen on Sunday night’s broadcast wrap-up with Garth Tander, saying: “When you’re the champion, you have an ambassador’s role in this sport. And although you might not want to make any more comment, you actually have a duty as a custodian of the sport to say what you need to say about the results and what’s gone on today.”

READ MORE:

* Protest lodged after Shane van Gisbergen starts Gen3 Supercars season with Newcastle win

* Five things we learned from a dramatic Supercars season opener

* Shane Van Gisbergen frosty after contentious Supercars win in Newcastle



Skaife said Van Gisbergen’s behaviour “is not right”.

Van Gisbergen used his social media to explain his actions and was obviously hurt by Skaife’s comments.

“I understand it’s my duty to represent the sport in a good light as champion, I will do that to the best of my ability by being myself off track, racing hard on track for my team members, team partners and our fans. It was a real kick in the teeth hearing those comments from a five-time champion – someone I look up to and respect. I am not going to pretend it’s all roses when it is not,” van Gisbergen said.

He had earlier begun his long explanation, saying he had battled to get the new Gen3 cars performing better.

Supplied It was a bumpy weekend for Shane van Gisbergen in Newcastle.

“Most people probably have noticed I have been pretty quiet publicly over the past couple of months. My purpose of writing this is not to ‘explain myself’ nor to expect sympathy for the public bashing that some of us drivers get, I guess I’ve always been told like most of us as kids ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all.’ I will never forget I’m in an extremely fortunate position of being a V8 Supercar driver, my dream job,” he said.

“It’s not a secret I haven’t been a fan of the way the Gen3 car feels and drives, and behind closed doors I’ve been pretty critical of things and tried to make it better, firstly with feedback to the category in the prototype testing and now with my team trying to make the race spec car to my liking.

“The category seems to think our complaints and gripes with the car will ‘make better racing’ if we are struggling, and we are told to be positive and show the sport in a good light, which of course I understand the last part.

“I try to be as neutral as I can with my critiques of the car, I act with the intention of representing the drivers trying to make the car better for everyone.

“As much as I don’t have a good feeling with the car at the moment it drops perfectly into my strengths - Hard to drive, on edge, hard on tyres. Perfect for me! So what am I complaining about? I guess I want not only myself, but all drivers to be getting out of the car raving about how awesome and fun it is to drive. Which is something that’s not really happening now.”

Supplied Supercars great Mark Skaife felt Shane van Gisbergen needed to be more open after his latest race win.

Van Gisbergen said his criticism of the cars on Friday had “proved fruitful” in helping to remedy a problem area.

“Over the weekend I probably said a bit too much publicly on Friday about the heat of the cars, although it did prove fruitful getting extra cooling for the drivers. Many still struggled, including myself with the heat. Unfortunately that upset some of the top brass and hence my adopted media strategy for Sunday ‘if you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say it at all’. I just knuckled down and drove my arse off on track.”

He welcomed the support he had received on Monday after the turbulent weekend.

“The messages I have received today from fans, friends, colleagues and media members has been surprising and amazing. I was pretty down last night so to have such support today from the people that matter is a great feeling.

“I love my team, they have been awesome the last couple of months helping me prepare and be at my best at Newcastle. I can’t thank them enough.”