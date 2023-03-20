Formula One: Sergio Perez wins Saudi GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico controlled the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah.

Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen drove from 15th to second to give Red Bull a 1-2 finish in what is shaping up to be a runaway season for the reigning Formula One champions.

And there have only been two races so far.

But it’s been two Red Bull wins, two 1-2 finishes, and an air of desperation from everyone else on the grid.



Fernando Alonso finished third for the second consecutive race for his 100th career podium. He celebrated with the Red Bull drivers, but he was later handed a 10-second penalty for what the FIA said was incorrectly serving an earlier penalty and that dropped him to fourth.

The podium finish was then handed to George Russell of Mercedes, who called the penalty on Alonso “harsh”. But Aston Martin appealed and hours after the race conclusion the penalty was reversed and Alonso's 100th career podium was reinstated.

"Having reviewed the new evidence, we concluded that there was no clear agreement, as was suggested to the Stewards previously, that could be relied upon," the FIA said. “In the circumstances, we considered that our original decision to impose a penalty on Car 14 needed to be reversed and we did so accordingly.”

But even as the Spaniard enjoys a renaissance with his new Aston Martin team, Alonso has acknowledged he had little chance at beating Red Bull.

Verstappen won a record 15 races last season and a second consecutive F1 title, and Perez added another two victories as the 17 total wins in 23 races easily gave Red Bull the constructors title. There have been no signs of an offseason drop in performance and George Russell predicted after the season-opener that Red Bull would win every race this season.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth as Mercedes went third and fifth just three days after the seven-time F1 champion said the team needed three other organisations not to finish a race for Mercedes to have a shot to win.

Peter Fox/Getty Images Sergio Perez celebrates winning the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

The show on Monday was Verstappen, who overcame a mechanical problem in qualifying that forced him to start 15th and quickly work his way up the grid.

The Dutchman set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap to retain his hold atop the F1 points standings.

“Great recovery, Max, that was a really good drive at the end,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner radioed Verstappen.

Red Bull has now finished 1-2 in three consecutive races dating to last year’s finale.

It was the fifth career win for Perez, who started from the pole for the second consecutive year at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. He was briefly leading the championship standings until Verstappen slipped ahead by logging the fastest lap.

“Let’s keep it up, let’s keep pushing,” said the Mexican.

Perez started on pole with Alonso on the front row alongside him and Alonso jumped out to a quick lead, but was promptly penalised for being in the improper starting position.

Perez soon regained the lead while Verstappen and Charles Leclerc – starting from 12th because of a 10-place grid penalty – chewed up the cars ahead of them.

When both Ferraris pitted for new tires, Verstappen was in fourth.

The 6.2-kilometre circuit beside the Red Sea is the quickest street track in F1 with average speeds exceeding 250kph which suited Verstappen. It took him only a few seconds to pass Russell and Alonso didn't last long, either, making it a Red Bull shootout.

Perez held firm.

“It turned out to be tougher than I expected,” Perez said.

“The team did a fantastic job. We had a lot of mechanical issues, and the guys stayed on top of that. We will keep pushing hard. And the most important thing is that we have the fastest car.”

Verstappen was content with his finish, saying: “It wasn’t very easy to get through the field. Once I cleared them we got into the rhythm. I was in second, we had a big gap. We settled for second which was a very good recovery. Luckily it worked out.”

SAUDI GP – TOP 10

1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)