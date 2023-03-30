How a chance game of golf led Scott McLaughin to motosport stardom

Scott McLaughlin says golf led him to a motorsport career with Supercars owner Garry Rogers.

This story was originally published on Nine’s Wide World of Sports and is republished with permission.

Scott McLaughlin has revealed how a chance game of golf set the wheels in motion for what would be a star-studded racing career.

In 2012, the then-18-year-old was without a clear idea of what his future held.

He had just won the second-tier Supercars series – now known as Super2 – but didn't have a drive secured for the following season.

It was only when a chance to play golf with magnanimous Supercars team owner Garry Rogers did an opportunity arrive for McLaughlin.

That began an illustrious career, which included six Supercars race wins with Rogers and led to three championships in the V8 touring car series with DJR Team Penske.

The IndyCars series race winner widely credits Rogers for kicking off his career and has continually referenced him in the years since departing the team.

From then on, golf has remained a staple of his life.

Sky Sport Big IndyCar series win for Scott McLaughlin in 2022.

"Personally, I love the sport because the sport of golf really got me my chance in motorsport," McLaughlin said, speaking on the Pit Pass Indy podcast.

"I played a game of golf with Garry Rogers, who was the guy I drove for the very first time in Supercars.

"I was 18 years old, I had no drive, I didn't know where I was going, and I played a game of golf with him and he got to know who I was and he gave me a test the next week.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Scott McLaughlin, driver of the #33 Valvoline Racing GRM Volvo talks with team owner Garry Rogers at the Sydney 500 in 2014.

"After that test, he signed me up for a three-year deal. So, if it wasn't for golf and the opportunity to spend four hours on a golf course with a CEO or a boss of a race team or whatever (I wouldn't be racing).

"It's a very unique sport in that regard and I really put a lot of my relationship with my sponsors, relationship with my racing team, down to that four hours you get away from your phone. You get away from the world to hit a little white ball – whether it's good or bad."

McLaughlin began playing golf at a small course in Helensvale on the Gold Coast and now finds himself playing on some of the United States' most iconic courses.

Recently, the nine-handicap golfer played the Arnold Palmer Invitational with Masters winner Zach Johnson.

"Golf is a big thing for me," said McLaughlin.

"It's my outlet. It's my way of getting away from [motorsport] and enjoying life a little bit.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Scott McLaughlin chats with Garry Rogers at Bathurst in 2016.

"I had an opportunity to play in the Pro-Am, David Hovis from Team Penske organised that. Played the Pro-Am the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Incredible place. Incredible experience to be inside the ropes and almost feel like a professional player. A lot of nerves.

"To play a Pro-Am – and my pro was Zach Johnson, so Masters champ, Open winner, now the current Ryder Cup captain for the USA – a great thing to put on my CV when I go for my US citizenship in a few years because I've played with the Ryder Cup captain.

Getty Images Scott McLaughlin, pictured winning an IndyCars series race at St Petersburg.

"An incredible experience and something that I really enjoy. I just count myself very lucky to be in that position."

The part-time golfer, part-time racer will resume his real job at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2.

The 250-lap race gets underway at 4am (NZ time).

