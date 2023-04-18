Scott McLaughlin reveals his Nascar hopes, cements future in United States

Rough tactics from a rival cost six-time champion Scott Dixon in the third race of the IndyCar season.

Scott McLaughlin says his long-term racing future is in the United States, expressing an interest in trying Nascar.

The Kiwi, a three-time Supercars champion in Australia, continues to impress in his third full season of IndyCar racing in the US and believes it is now his land of opportunity.

“I said to my wife during the week, ‘This is where I want to be … there's no sort of other aspirations,’” McLaughlin told motorsport.com.

PHOTOSPORT Scott McLaughlin loves IndyCar and the diverse motorsport scene in the United States.

“Sure, I'd like to drive some different races, I'd like to test different cars. But, you know, for me, I'm very excited to be a part of this (IndyCar) category moving forward.

“The documentary series that's coming out, the way that the sport is getting recognised globally, more so now, and especially here in America – it's on a really good upward trajectory. I really can see myself driving here in America for as long as I can. And that's exactly what I want to do.

“My goal was always to be here in America. I've done what I wanted to achieve in Australia and now it's about trying to finish up my career in the States.”

McLaughlin revealed his deal with US motorsports powerhouse Team Penske included discussions about Nascar which is huge in the States.

“Look, man, you put a Team Penske sticker on the side of a wheelbarrow, and I'll race the thing. I don't care,” McLaughlin told motorsport.com.

PHOTOSPORT Roger Penske knows he has someone special in Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin.

“So it's one of those deals where Nascar is definitely something that has been talked about a lot because of my past.

“I'm sure one day if I keep doing the job that I'm doing, opportunities might arise, they might not. But I'm certainly very privileged in the opportunity I've got in IndyCar and if nothing else sort of happens after this, that's fine. I've ticked the goals.”

McLaughlin reiterated his growing comfort in the US scene and country in general.

“I love America. I love living here. Like I said, I've always wanted to be here and the reason I've always wanted to be here, it's just one of the biggest countries, if not the biggest country in the world.

“It has so much to offer – a great future for my future family, hopefully. My wife is American. I have no doubt in my mind that if I'm here long enough, I'll probably be a US citizen, and I'll probably hopefully retire here.”

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images The NASCAR scene is huge in the United States.

McLaughlin explained his difficult day in the latest round of the IndyCar championship where he slipped to a 10th finish after challenging in fourth midway through the Grand Prix of Long Beach on the Californian street circuit on Monday.

He revealed he was caught out by a need to manage his alternate tyres.

“I was saving fuel on them, and we just got caught in the wrong spot. Ultimately, a really good start and got to P4 was looking really good in the first exchange and I think we just got the wrong end of when were on those tyres,” he said.

“I mean, ultimately, if you had a crystal ball, you’d start on greens because they are very temperature-dependent. The blacks were better to look after fuel and all that stuff, but unfortunately don’t have that hindsight.

“But, I think we maximised as much as we could. It was a tough second stint because I picked up some rubber and that’s where I lost all my time.”

He felt snaring a top 10 spot on a tough day was a decent result in the bigger picture of the season championship where he sits 10th after three rounds.

Fellow Kiwis Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong are sixth and 17th respectively.

The IndyCar drivers are in action at The Brickyard in Indianapolis later this week for testing sessions on the giant oval track ahead of next month’s Indy 500.

The IndyCar championship resumes with the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on May 1 (NZT).