Nick Cassidy completes Kiwi double at Berlin Formula E

Nick Cassidy completed a remarkable Kiwi double at the German round of Formula E

A day after fellow New Zealander Mitch Evans won the opening race of a busy weekend in Berlin, Cassidy took the chequered flag in the next race on Monday (NZT).

Cassidy started eighth on the grid but worked his way forward, and hit the front on lap 25.

He drove superbly to stay there to claim his first win and fourth podium of this season.

Keeping a handle on energy was again crucial at the slipstream-heavy track, as he was able to match the pace of those behind for the best part of 20 laps out in front.

He fended off the close attentions of all comers, including each of his closest championship rivals at one stage or another. That was no mean feat on a day that featured 172 overtakes.

The victory took Cassidy to second on the points table, just four points behind series leader Pascal Wehrlein of Germany.

Evans finished fourth in the second Berlin race at the Tempelhof airport circuit to complete a good haul of points from the weekend, lifting him to fifth on the table, 24 points off the lead.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Nick Cassidy held off a steady flow of challengers to lead the final 20 laps in Berlin.

"I've had been in the fight in all five races (this season). Yesterday we had a great opportunity as well, and I made a mistake (to finish fifth) and I really put my hand up for that. But today we made it count," Cassidy said of his latest win, noting his consistency this season where he has been out of the points only once.

"I've had an opportunity to win nearly every weekend and as a driver that is a dream. I've had some good luck, and I am sure some bad luck or bad weekends are coming our way but until then, I'm just enjoying the ride."

Climate change activists delayed the start of the second race after they scaled fences and sat in front of cars lined up on the starting grid.

It was the latest in a series of incidents involving prominent European sports events.

With eight of 16 races completed, the Formula E championship moves to Monaco next for a May 7 race.