Scott McLaughlin's Indy 500 confession

Scott McLaughlin feels he has the car to make a push at the Indianapolis 500.

McLaughlin finished the opening Indy 500 testing as 10th fastest with an assured performance over 146 laps at The Brickyard.

McLaughlin recorded a top speed of 362.89kph at a session where his Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden finished top.

Scott Dixon was third while the other Kiwi in the series, Marcus Armstrong, wasn’t involved as he is set to bypass the oval tracks in his rookie season.

Importantly for McLaughlin, he finished ahead of his other Team Penske stablemate Will Power, who was 13th.

“I think we just ended with a really, really good car,” McLaughlin told NBC’s Peacock streaming service after testing that saw the second day wiped out because of rain.

“Everything that we’ve tested, we got a positive or a negative out of it. That’s always good to compile it all together and hopefully make a pretty good race car.

Darron Cummings/AP Scott McLaughlin believes he has a car that can perform at the looming Indy 500.

“Towards the end, running in traffic I felt good. I’m still learning how to get a tow in an IndyCar so I’ll work on that, but apart from that, I think we’ve got a pretty speedy race car.”

McLaughlin is eager for a good showing in this year’s Indy 500 after two difficult outings so far.

He was 20th on debut in 2021 but crashed out last year when running 11th going into the final phase of the famous race.

Team Penske are also looking for overall improvement and know they have the drivers to feature if they can get their cars firing. Newgarden’s practice effort has given them heart.

“They’ve [Newgarden and Will Power] got more experience than me so, if they’re happy, I’m happy, because it’s been a difficult first couple of years in the Indy 500 for me with Penske,” McLaughlin said.

Mike Alley/AP Scott McLaughlin hit the wall at turn three during last year’s Indy 500.

“So, I’m excited for what’s ahead for us in the month of May. A lot of preparation has gone on behind the scenes to make sure our Pennzoil Chevy’s fast and Josef’s and Will’s cars are fast as well, so it’s awesome to be back.

“There’s nothing like driving here. You drive out and the speeds, the feeling … you get back here and there’s something new every time and it’s so cool.”

The 107th running of the Indy 500 is on May 29 (NZT). There are two rounds fo the IndyCar championship before that and McLaughlin, lying 10th on the points table, needs a big month if he wants to push into title contention.