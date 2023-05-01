Scott McLaughlin storms to IndyCar victory in Alabama

Scott McLaughlin drove the perfect strategy to claim his first IndyCar win of the season in Alabama on Monday (NZT).

The Kiwi driver, operating a three-stop strategy with some of his leading rivals on two stops, played a game of patience to overtake French rival Romain Grosjean with 18 laps to go and held on for a crucial win that gets him right into the championship mix.

Fellow Kiwis Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong were seventh and 11th respectively at Barber Motorsports Park.

Getty Images Scott McLaughlin enjoyed that winning feeling for the fourth time in IndyCar racing.

Armstrong, penalised in qualifying for interference and forced to start 26th, was impressive again with his fighting qualities as he quietly drove through more than half the field to remain the best rookie in the championship.

McLaughlin and former Formula One driver Grosjean had a bit of recent history after the Kiwi caused a costly crash in the season-opener on the streets of St Petersburg in Florida, but this was a clean race for them at the Grand Prix of Alabama.

It was McLaughlin’s fourth career win in IndyCars, and he was the fourth winner in as many races this season, showing the competitiveness of the United States open wheel scene.

McLaughlin now sits fourth on the championship, only 11 points off the lead in the busy month of May.

The next race is in a fortnight on the Indianapolis road course before the Indy 500 is held on May 29 with double points on offer.

Dixon couldn’t get much going after starting fifth on the grid in Alaabama, but Armstrong was the big mover, improving 15 places during the 90-lap race.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images Scott Dixon endured a frustrating day in Alabama, unable to make anything happen.

McLaughlin started fourth on the grid and made some early moves, but it was the overtake of Grosjean on lap 72 that was vital as he cruised to victory from there.

Just seven laps earlier they mixed it up with McLaughlin bursting out of pit lane after his final stop to get a slight edge. But, struggling on cold tyres, McLaughlin saw Grosjean slip past him before he found his rhythm again to make the winning move.

“I’m super pumped, I’m really happy to advance to victory lane” McLaughlin said.

“I’m super proud of my team and the car today. We had a hell of a strategy here today.

“May is going to be an awesome time for us. Best race in the world is coming up soon and to end April like this, and start May hopefully on a good note, is a really proud achievement."

McLaughlin said he was happy to fight fair and clean with Grosjean and there were no hard feelings from the Florida tangle.

"Nah, we are racers, we just get on with it. You are only as good as your last race, and you just get on with it,” he said on the Sky TV broadcast after his Alabama win.

“We talked it over man to man. As far as I'm concerned, and he's concerned, we race hard and fair and press on. There's no hard feelings between the two of us.

“But I'm glad to get a win here for Penske. It's been coming, we've been close, we just didn't quite get it the last few rounds, but we've got it now."

Dixon took a tough day on the chin, though he admitted to some frustrations at a fast track where the six-time series champion has never won.

“It was pretty average to be honest, we struggled against the three-stoppers” Dixon said of needing to handle fuel conservation.

“It was a tough day to lose two places (from his starting position), but we were fighting for not really much.”

Armstrong was a bit bemused when he was handed a trophy after the race for making up the most places, but he happily took the silverware when it was explained to him.

"Do I get a trophy for the 10th loser?” he laughed.

”Today was great. We had a good car package, so we could overtake, and we managed to.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t start where we should have, but it was a good race for us.”

IndyCar points (after 4 of 17 races)

1 Marcus Ericsson 130, 2 Pato O’Ward 127, 3 Alex Palou 121, 4 Scott McLaughlin 119, 5 Romain Grosjean 115, 6 Josef Newgarden 105, 7 Will Power 104, 8 Scott Dixon 98, 9 Kyle Kirkwood 92, 10 Colton Herta 85. Also: 17 Marcus Armstrong 62.