Liam Lawson in Formula One mix as heat goes on at AlphaTauri

Liam Lawson’s eyes are still on the big prize in motorsport.

New Zealand’s Liam Lawson has been talked up as a Formula One replacement option as patience starts to run out on struggling Alpha Tauri driver Nyck de Vries.

De Vries saw off Lawson late last year to be named as the 2023 driver to take over from Pierre Gasly at the Italian team which is the sister syndicate to champion Formula One outfit Red Bull Racing.

The 21-year-old Lawson remains a Red Bull junior driver, taking his talent to the Super Formula scene in Japan where he has quickly starred after two successful seasons in Formula Two.

De Vries is one of just two Formula One drivers who have failed to score any points in the first five races this season and Red Bull drivers boss Helmut Mako admitted pressure was coming on the young Dutch driver.

"We have spoken to De Vries and he is of the same opinion as we are: He has to improve," Mako told F1-Insider.com of the ruthless system.

"The gap to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who is doing a great job, is too big.

"To use footballer's language: Nick got the yellow card, but not the red one yet. If he improves, a change of driver will not be an issue.

Peter Fox/Getty Images Liam Lawson is no stranger to the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One team after practising with them at the Mexico Grand Prix last October.

"If the worst came to the worst, we would fall back on our pool of young talent.

"We are talking specifically about Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa.”

Mako ruled out calling up former Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo who is back on the Red Bull books as a reserve driver after being fired by McLaren last season.

Lawson has been an instant success in the tough Japanese Super Formula scene racing for Team Mugen.

He won his opening race from teammate and Super Formula champion Tomoki Nojiri and also has fifth and fourth finishes to sit third in the championship.

Super Formula is seen as a viable route to F1 with its powerful cars and competitive fields. Lawson was keen to mix it up there after an extended period in Europe that included two seasons in Formula Three in 2019 and 2020.