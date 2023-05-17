Courtney Duncan one victory away from becoming the greatest winner in women's world motocross

Courtney Duncan can become the most winningest Grand Prix rider in the history of WMX during round four in France this weekend.

Three-time world motocross champion Courtney Duncan is usually all about chasing wins and championships rather than records.

But sometimes they go hand in hand and becoming the most successful rider in the history of the FIM World Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) is one milestone the Kiwi rider would love to be able to call her own.

Duncan is currently tied for the most WMX Grand Prix (round wins, over two races) victories with 21, alongside six-time world champ Kiara Fontanesi, but has hopes of creating her own slice of history at round four of the 2023 championship in France this weekend.

The Big Van World MTX Kawasaki rider only became aware she was close to the record late last year but because of her laser-like focus on winning races, it slipped out of her mind again until she took the Grand Prix victory at Switzerland back in April.

“I’ve never been into chasing records and things like that but once you get close then it sort of becomes ‘let’s go for it’,” Duncan said.

KAWASAKI EUROPE/Supplied Courtney Duncan celebrates her record-equaling 21st Grand Prix win in Spain earlier this month.

That was No 20 and then came last weekend in Spain, where she dominated to win both races and take Grand Prix number 21, to equal Fontanesi’s record.

At 27 and with a recent history of dominating the championship when injury-free, Duncan has ambitions of taking the GP record much higher, but she’s not getting ahead of herself on that or this year’s championship, which she currently leads by 10 points at the halfway mark.

With Fontanesi still actively riding in the championship and a competitive force, it’s probable she will also add to her tally of 21 GP successes.

With three race wins from her last four starts, Duncan feels she’s taking plenty of momentum into the two races at Villars sous Ecot, France, on Sunday and Monday (NZT).

In an ideal world, she would grab the GP record outright and extend her championship lead but her game plan is far more simplistic.

KAWASAKI EUROPE/Supplied Courtney Duncan is excited about the prospect of grabbing the outright record for most Grand Prix wins in the history fo the sport.

“I think it can be another good weekend for us, I’ve done well there before but I just want to go out there and ride to the best of my ability,” Duncan said.

“I’ve been building all year and just want to keep getting better.”

With the red plate for the championship leader back on her Kawasaki for the first time this season after the Spain round, Duncan, who trailed Lotte Van Drunen by just one point following the second round in Switzerland, knows there is a long way to go before winning back her world championship crown.

A consecutive three-time world champion between 2019-2021, Duncan lost her title last season when she missed a major chunk of the year due to a collarbone injury.

She also fell heartbreakingly short of titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018 through a series of unfortunate events that were no fault of her own.

And it’s that experience that has the Kiwi ace grounded and focusing on one race at a time.

KAWASAKI EUROPE/Supplied Former three-time world champion Courtney Duncan currently leads the 2023 FIM World Women’s Motocross Championship by 10 points.

“I’ve been in all these positions before,” Duncan said. “I’ve had the red plate all season and lost it in the last round, I’ve been without the red plate all year then won it at the last round.

“I’ve been in all of those situations and having the red plate at the middle of the season doesn’t really mean anything.

“I’ve been at the lowest of lows and the highest of highs and I think it’s important to stay level-headed, so you don’t let the wins get you too in-front of yourself but also don’t let the losses get you too low, and I feel like we’ve got a pretty good balance right now.”

Duncan, who will make a quick trip home following the France round, knows there is plenty of hard work to be done in 2023 with half the season remaining but also feels she’s in top form and up for the challenge thanks to no Covid-19 or visa distractions and an injury-free run that has enabled her to complete more training than in recent years.

“I know that if I put my best foot forward then I’m on a different level but I’ve got to be at the top of my game to do that.”

“I feel like I’m in a really good position but we know how quick things can change in sport, so you just have to keep your feet on the ground and keep moving forward.”