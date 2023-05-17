Flooding fears for Formula One's next race at Imola

Formula One champion Max Verstappen is looking for a repeat victory at the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Imola.

Flooding and a rising river next to the track have raised concerns over the running of this weekend’s Formula One Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

After torrential rains, parking and other areas for the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit are flooded and the press room was evacuated, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Wednesday (NZT).

More rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week, with practice due to start Saturday, qualifying on Sunday and the race on Monday (NZT).

Supplied This racetrack in rural North Canterbury might be used to test drive F1 cars one day. Check out what a lap looks like in this video.

Teams have already started setting up their garages.

The Santerno River runs right next to the track.

Last year Max Verstapen won from the pole position.

In the last stop in the United States, Verstappen kept Red Bull unbeaten through five races, racing from ninth at the start in Miami and passing teammate Sergio Perez with nine laps remaining. It was the fourth 1-2 finish for the Red Bull drivers this season.

Verstappen, the two-time defending series champion, has three wins and has finished on the podium in all five races this year and 22 of the last 27.

Clive Mason/Getty Images George Russell driving on the edge as rain also hit last year’s F1 race at Imola.

Perez, a two-time winner, and third-place Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin have four podiums each and seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have the others.

Verstappen leads Perez by 14 points in the championship standings.

After Imola the next race is May 29 at Monte Carlo.