WMX: Record breaking Courtney Duncan's domination shows no signs of slowing down

Courtney Duncan creates WMX history and extends her lead in the 2023 world championship.

She’s now the most successful rider in the history of the FIM World Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) and Courtney Duncan is showing no signs of taking her hand off the throttle.

The three-time world champion has increased her lead in a bid for a fourth title with a history-making effort in France overnight Monday (NZT).

Duncan won both races of the France Grand Prix at Villars sous Écot to etch her name in history as the most winningest rider in the sport with 22 Grand Prix (round wins, over two races) victories.

Ironically, Duncan’s nearest rival over the weekend was Italy's Kiara Fontanesi, who previously shared the record with Duncan at 21 career Grand Prix victories.

Fontanesi, who was looking to bounce back from a crash that ended her run prematurely in the previous round in Spain, trailed the Big Van World MTX Kawasaki star home in both races to move up to fifth in the 2023 championship race.

Despite claiming the record and doubling her championship lead, the Kiwi star was just about as happy with her efforts of finally leading a second race of a round into the first corner and not having to fight through the field.

Supplied/Kawaski Europe Courtney Duncan now leads the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship by 20 points.

“In the second race, I took the holeshot which usually never happens,” Duncan said.

“So, I think I was honestly more stoked on the holeshot than the eventual race win.”

Taking two wins in France obviously gave Duncan the maximum 50 points, advancing her lead of 10 championship points to 20 with just two rounds remaining in the championship.

With 185 points, Duncan leads over Spain’s Daniela Guillen (165 points) and emerging young star Dutch Lotte Van Drunen (150 points) with fellow Dutch rider Lynn Valk in fourth on 128 points and Fontanesi rounding out the time five with 127.

As Duncan previously told Stuff last week, she is taking nothing for granted despite being a dominant force in this year’s championship with five wins from the last six races but admits things are ticking in near-perfect fashion.

“It started off with our pre-season, where I had a really strong build-up in New Zealand,” Duncan said. “We put a lot of hard work in there and it set me off on the right foot.

“My bike is also super good, especially the suspension, which I did a lot of testing within NZ before I left.”

“I’m also another year wiser and it’s good to have a bit more speed,” Duncan said.

Duncan will now enjoy a mid-season break at home in New Zealand before heading back to the Northern Hemisphere for round five in the sand in the Netherlands.

“The next race is in the sand, so I will do about a five or six-week boot camp there to get ready for that,” Duncan said.