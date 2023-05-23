Stefan Wilson ruled out of Indy 500 after breaking his back in practice crash

British driver Stefan Wilson has been ruled out of the Indy 500 just hours after qualifying after breaking his back in a horror crash.

Stefan Wilson's Indy 500 campaign has come to a brutal end in a scary incident during practice that has left the British driver in hospital with a fractured vertebrae in his upper spine.

Less than 24 hours after qualifying for the 107th running of the iconic motor race, Wilson has been ruled out after being hit from behind by Katherine Legge in a horror incident on Monday (Tuesday NZT) that launched both drivers into the wall at high speed.

For 10 agonising minutes, fans watched on before Wilson, who struck the wall head-on, was eventually helped from his car and placed on a stretcher with a neck brace fitted.

Wilson, who is the brother of Justin Wilson, the last IndyCar driver killed on track following a crash at Pocono in 2015, gave a thumbs up from the stretcher to the fans before being placed in a waiting ambulance.

He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital where he was confirmed to have fractured his 12th thoracic vertebrae. Wilson was being kept in hospital overnight for further tests and observation.

Kirk DeBrunner/AP Katherine Legge’s car launches into the air after making contact with Stefan Wilson who struck the wall head-on.

Dr Julia Vaizer, chief medical director for IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, told AP Wilson was conscious and able to communicate with safety crews and the medical team.

“I can tell you that he's doing well,” she said. “He’s being transported to local hospital for advanced imaging and further evaluation, but he’s in good spirits.”

Legge, the only female driver in this year’s race, said the field began slowing up during practice and she had nowhere to go but up the back of Wilson.

She was evaluated at the IU Health Infield Medical Hospital before being released.

Kirk DeBrunner/AP Katherine Legge (left) struck Stefan Wilson before the two fired into the wall in a high speed crash.

“The cars in front were all checking up,” Legge told NBC Sports. “I lifted as much as I could and downshifted, hit the brakes, but it wasn’t enough as they were checking up. So I ran into the back of Stefan, and we both ended up in the wall.”

Legge's Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team said it would attempt to repair her car in time for Carb Day on Friday (Saturday NZT).

Wilson's Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is yet to announce if the car can be fixed in time for the Indy 500 and whether they will call on a replacement driver for Sunday’s (Monday NZT) race.