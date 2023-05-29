Indy 500: Frustrating day for Kiwis Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin who finish sixth and 14th

Hopes of a Great Scott moment that would deliver New Zealand’s second victory in the iconic Indy 500 have been dashed with Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin enduring a trying day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For McLaughlin, who finished 14th, there was plenty to celebrate though, with his Team Penske stablemate Josef Newgarden tasting victory – and the milk – for the first time on Monday morning (NZT).

Dixon’s sixth place finish capped a so close, yet so far, kind of day for Chip Ganassi Racing with Marcus Ericsson finishing second, Alex Palou in fourth, and Takuma Sato seventh, to have all four cars inside the top 10.

The typically brutal 200 laps around the famous oval delivered for the fans with Newgarden passing Ericsson on the final lap and plenty of crashing and bashing along the way on the 500-mile (804km) journey.

Not all is lost for the Kiwi pair with Dixon moving up to fifth in the championship race, bumping McLaughlin back to sixth, but more importantly, keeping both in contention at around a third of the way through the Indycar season.

Darron Cummings/AP Scott Dixon race hard all day to make up time lost because of the tyre vibration.

Dixon was caught on the back foot not long after the green flag when a left-side rear tyre vibration forced him to take an early pit stop.

But in typical fashion, the veteran continued to fight his way back into the race.

Given his early race troubles, Dixon’s sixth place was a more than satisfactory result but not for the man who is obsessed with success.

“We came here to win, so it’s frustrating,” Dixon told Ziggo Sport Racing.

“We had a wild vibration that kicked off about lap 18,” he said. “We don’t know why it happened.”

McLaughlin’s race went in the opposite direction. A fast start saw the former three-time Supercars champion move into the top 10 from grid 14 with strong pace.

But he was caught out in unfortunate positions on a couple of restarts, resulting in the loss of multiple places before the dagger blow came late in the race when he was caught up in the debris of Pato O'Ward crashing out on lap 193.

Darron Cummings/AP Scott McLaughlin had an unfortunate Indy 500 but still managed to get home in 14th.

McLaughlin was forced to pit to repair his front wing and was forced to restart the race from the rear of the field, but managed to work back up to 14th.

“Tough day today,” he wrote on his social media channels.

“Up and down like a yo-yo,” he said. “Ultimately wasn’t our day but so happy for the team and Josef Newgarden.”

Indycars championship standings: Alex Palou 219 points, Marcus Ericsson 199, Pato O'Ward 185, Josef Newgarden 182, Scott Dixon 162, Scott McLaughlin 149.