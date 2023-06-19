Racing driver takes final lap around Pukekohe raceway at his funeral

Paul "Weeman" Hinton will be taking a trip around the Pukekohe Park raceway as part of his funeral procession.

Paul Hinton’s​ final lap around Pukekohe Park’s raceway in the back of a Ford will be the last ride for two icons of the town’s racing history.

Hinton, who was killed last month when a car he was working on in Melbourne collapsed on top of him, will take the last ever lap of a car on the famous raceway after it was shut down earlier this year.

The 54-year-old had been a stalwart of New Zealand’s racing scene for decades, so when news of his death filtered out, the racing community organised the special send off.

“Our phone didn't stop ringing when we all found out,” said his mum Di Watt.

READ MORE:

* Greg Murphy to turn back the clock with Formula Ford drive

* 15-year-old ready to extend Sprague family's motor-racing links into a fourth generation



She said her son had always said he wanted to be driven around a racetrack when he died, so when news filtered out people “came out of the woodwork” and called in favours to organise Hinton’s last ride around a track he had spent so much time on.

While looking at her son’s racing gear and trophies, Watt said it was a fitting send off for her son to be driven around a racetrack he had loved for so long.

“He said if you’re not living life on the edge then you’re taking up far too much room,” Watt said.

Supplied Hinton’s mum said racing was in her son’s blood and getting to go around the track was a fitting send-off.

Watt said while the event will be private they are expecting “a lot” of people on the day – including a few rubberneckers – since Hinton touched so many lives.

She said her son would do anything for anyone, and was so full of energy that he was often hard to pin down, which is why he became known as a “gypsy” to family and friends.

Hinton was born in England and was always destined to race, said his mum, who had driven in rally cars with Hinton’s father before their son was born.

After spending his formative years in New Zealand he ended up working for Ford in the United Kingdom, before joining the Royal New Zealand Air Force, where he picked up his mechanic certification and the nickname “Weeman” because of his stature.

From there racing took over, working as a mechanic and driver for various racing teams for the next few decades.

“I always told him he was born two weeks late, and he said he had two weeks to make up the rest of his life,” she laughed.

But when he came home to Waihi where Watt and Hinton’s step-father Alan both live, he managed to take his foot off the pedal and wind down.

Supplied Hinton raced and worked on cars most of his working life.

His mum said she had never seen her son happier after he recently opened up a food truck business.

But while helping out a friend in Melbourne nearly three weeks ago the car he was underneath fell on top of him, killing him instantly.

Since then, they have been working to get him back to New Zealand shores, with his body expected to arrive on Tuesday (June 20).

After the service, Hinton will be cremated and taken back to the family home in Waihi where his mum said he always found a bit of peace.