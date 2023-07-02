Shane van Gisbergen qualifies third for NASCAR debut after setting fastest practice time

Kiwi Supercars champion is turning heads in Chicago ahead of his NASCAR debut.

New Zealand driver Shane van Gisbergen will be third on the grid for his NASCAR debut after setting the fastest time in practice.

The Supercars ace scorched around the streets of Chicago on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) in practice before the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

It was some statement by the 34-year-old who had had only a few test drives on the 3.5km Charlotte road course.

“There was a lot to take in; the intensity of practice,” van Gisbergen told Racer.com after the practice round.

“The car was good, the guys have done a great job, my preparation has been good.

“We do a lot of street courses [in Supercars] but nothing like this, with the cracks in the road and the violence of the braking markers. But it’s the same for everyone. Just have to find the fine line. And the track will get better, too.”

Supplied Shane van Gisbergen starts third for his NASCAR debut at Chicago Street Course.

Van Gisbergen, driving the No 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, secured third place in qualifying behind Denny Hamlin in the No 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, who produced the fastest lap at 89.557 mph.

Tyler Reddick in the no 45 23XI Racing Toyota will start second. He recordded 89.513 mhp with van Gisbergen at 89.403mph.

Van Gisbergen, the three-time Supercars champion, made the ultimate statement early, topping practice – his first ever session in NASCAR Cup competition.

He then claimed second in Group B qualifying, earning him the ability to progress to the final 10-strong qualifying session.

Supplied Shane van Gisbergen on the circuit.

The morning did not go entirely to plan for the defending Bathurst 1000 winner. He lost his first Group B qualifying lap after the session was red flagged for the crashed Hendrick Motorsport entry of Chase Elliot.

A former series champ himself, Elliot crashed while tailing van Gisbergen – hitting the concrete heavily and suspending the session. Once it resumed, van Gisbergen only had three minutes to set a time good enough to progress.

Elliot wasn’t the only driver to come to blows with the Chicago concrete. Fellow former champion Kevin Harvick also had a significant shunt. Both incidents were similar; each driver clipping the inside wall and then ricochetting into the outside wall at pace

.Behind van Gisbergen, Christopher Bell starts fourth, ahead of SVG’s Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suarez. Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, Joey Logano, and A.J Almendinger complete the top 10.