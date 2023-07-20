Kiwi star Shane van Gisbergen locked in for second Nascar race after debut win

Shane van Gisbergen is heading back to Nascar for a second race following his stunning victory at the inaugural Chicago Street Race.

In his first Nascar event, van Gisbergen stunned the motorsport world by winning in Chicago, and that superb performance was enough for the Trackhouse Racing team to get him back for a second race.

“I never dreamed this could have all rolled out this way,” said van Gisbergen, who returned to the Supercars competition in Australia days after winning in Chicago.

“Just getting to race in Nascar is an opportunity I never thought I would get, but then to win and get another chance this year is beyond anything I imagined.

“I can’t thank [Trackhouse founder and owner] Justin Marks, everyone at Trackhouse Racing and Nascar for this opportunity.

“Everyone in Nascar welcomed me to Chicago and it’s been awesome to see how big the reception from that race has been around the world. I am honoured to be part of it.”

Marks said thoughts of bringing van Gisbergen back to Nascar began as soon as the Kiwi won in Chicago.

“After a performance like that it’s only natural to want to keep this going,” Marks said.

“Shane showed he is a world-class talent and what he did in Chicago was truly remarkable. PROJECT91, Trackhouse Racing and the fans of NASCAR benefit by bringing him back.

“I don’t think I am being overly dramatic when I say the entire motorsport world will be watching the No 91 Chevrolet at Indianapolis.”

Marks created PROJECT91 last year intent on expanding the organisation’s global reach by fielding a Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers.

Indianapolis will mark the fourth race for PROJECT91 after appearances by 2007 Formula One world champion Kimi Räikkönen at Watkins Glen (New York) International in 2022 and at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26.

Joe Robinson/Icon Sportswire/Photosport Shane van Gisbergen celebrates after winning the Nascar Cup Series Grant Park 220 in downtown Chicago.

Van Gisbergen became one of six foreign born drivers to win a Cup Series race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start.

Darian Grubb will again serve as van Gisbergen’s crew chief. His resume includes a 2011 championship with Tony Stewart and the 2006 Daytona 500 victory with Jimmie Johnson. The Chicago victory marked Grubb’s 24th victory as a crew chief.

“It was a true honour to be able to work with somebody like Shane van Gisbergen who put on a performance like that in his first start,” Grubb said.

“The team did an incredible job preparing the car, being ready for the moment and putting it all out there on the line and letting him put that show on.

Nascar on NBC Shane van Gisbergen's heel and toe confuses Nascar drivers but Supercars champ says they have a weird foot fetish over his driving style.

“You’re never going to forget that. It’s the first event; we all wanted some souvenirs and stuff from it just to make sure we remembered it for life and tell our grandkids about it.

“It was really cool and I hope we can do that again in Indy.”

After winning the Chicago, the Supercars champion expressed his hope that he could return to Nascar for another race.

“I can’t believe it, dream come true,” van Gisbergen told the Nascar broadcast shortly after climbing out of his car.

“Man, what an experience, with the crowd out here … this was so cool. It’s what you dream of.”