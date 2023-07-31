Hayden Paddon tightens grip on European Rally Championship title

Hayden Paddon continued his run of podium finishes with a dramatic third placing in Italy at the weekend.

Hayden Paddon continued his run of podium finishes at the European Rally Championship with a dramatic third placing in Italy at the weekend.

Paddon and co-driver John Kennard, driving for the Hyundai-powered BRC team, managed to avoid all the drama of stage 12 which impacted the final finishing order in the sixth round of the championship, and tighten their grip on the overall standings.

Paddon was sixth after the second day, dropping time when he damaged his i20 N Rally2 car’s left-rear suspension when running off-line on SS6 and finishing 14th.

However, Paddon climbed back up the placings with victories in stages nine and 12 of the Rally di Roma Capitale plus two thirds and a fourth.

Stage 12 had a dramatic impact on the final order with Alberto Battistolli, Simone Campedelli, Andrea Mabellini, Filip Mareš and Simone Tempestini all losing strong points-paying finishes.

Supplied Hayden Paddon and John Kennard’s Hyundai rally car parked outside the Colosseum in Rome near where the first stages of the Rally di Roma Capitale in the 2023 European Rally Championship were held.

The rally was won by Italian Andrea Crugnola, the fifth different winner in the 2023 championship in the sixth of the eight rounds.

Double European champion Giandomenico Basso was second with Paddon strengthening his grip on a first ERC crown in third.

The result means Paddon achieved his goal of finishing ahead of his main championship rivals.

Supplied All the spectator vantage points are taken as Hayden Paddon and John Kennard negotiate a corner in the Rally di Roma Capitale event of the 2023 European Rally Championship.

“Overall, it’s been a very good weekend with the final result more than we expected against the level of competition here,” the former South Cantabrian said.

Paddon's closest rival on the points table, Latvian Martin Sesks, exited the rally in stage four following a high-speed crash. Paddon is now 55 points ahead - 163 to 108 - with just two rounds remaining.

“There are so many fast drivers here and, in comparison, we were lacking experience on these stages.

"So we were happy to see how competitive we were on day one, amongst the top five.

Supplied The rally car of Hayden Paddon and John Kennard negotiates a hairpin bend in the Rally di Roma Capitale.

"On Saturday afternoon, we made a small mistake and went wide which broke the rear suspension. We were lucky to survive that moment as it looked like the damage could have been worse than what it was. Fortunately, we were able to repair it and get back to service, but obviously we dropped a couple of positions.

“The target on Sunday was to get back to P4. With problems for others, we got back into fourth overall. Being able to push today on a couple of new-to-all stages and get two stage wins helped us get into third overall.

“Third is absolutely perfect for the championship. We’ve got a pretty good lead now, but the job’s not done. We need to go the next rally with the same preparation and focus to try and wrap up the championship in Baram.”

The Italian event was the first of three tarmac rallies to finish the championship, with the remaining two in the Czech Republic (August 19-20) and Hungary (October 7-8).