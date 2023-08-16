Shane van Gisbergen to quit Supercars at end of season, set for full-time Nascar move

The chequered will come down on Shane van Gisbergen’s illustrious Supercars career in November.

Van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion and eight-year veteran, will leave the category and this part of the world after Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup officially confirmed on Wednesday evening that the star Kiwi driver will be released from his contract early, at the end of the current season.

Speculation has been rife that van Gisbergen would make the move to the US after he became the first driver in 60 years to win on Nascar debut, at the Chicago street circuit back in July.

"As we've made clear from the very start, Triple Eight wholeheartedly supports SVG's decision to showcase his world class talent abroad and we look forward to watching him continue to tear up the track like we witnessed in Chicago last month," Whincup said on Wednesday.

No destination has been given for van Gisbergen in 2024 but it will almost certainly be Nascar racing.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen’s time in Supercars will come to an end in November.

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks hinted in the last 48 hours that van Gisbergen would likely be joining his team in some form, come next year.

After winning his first Supercars title in 2016, van Gisbergen took over the dominance of fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin – now racing Indycar in the US – to claim the 2021 and 2022 titles.

Earlier this month, van Gisbergen took aim at the Supercars category, labelling it “mind-numbing” and “so boring”. It wasn’t the first time he’s been critical since this year’s move to the new Gen 3 cars.

The Kiwi star will be replaced at Red Bull’s Triple Eight by Will Brown. It had previously been announced that Brown was leaving his current team at season’s end.

Van Gisbergen will be back in action at Tailem Bend in South Australia this weekend as he tries to win a third-straight championship.

He currently sits third behind Erebus teammates Brodie Kostecki and Brown.