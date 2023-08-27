Kiwi Liam Lawson starts 20th on grid for F1 debut at Dutch Grand Prix

New Zealand’s Liam Lawson will start 20th on the grid for his Formula One debut at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Pukekohe-based Lawson, who will make his debut at the Dutch Grand Prix on Monday, will be 20th on the grid, after going the slowest during qualifying. Lawson posted a fastest qualifying lap of 1:23.420 – more than a second behind Valtteri Bottas (1m 22.260s) of Alfa Romeo who qualified 19th.

“Any chance you get to race in Formula 1, you will grab with both hands, so I’m very excited about the opportunity I have been given. There are lots of emotions because it’s something I've wanted to do since I was three years old,” Lawson said.

“Today has been very hectic, with very tricky conditions. It was my first time driving on the intermediate tyres during the first session, and it was different to what I expected, but I felt like I was getting somewhere and learning how the tyres behaved.”

Lawson, 21, will become New Zealand’s 10th Formula One driver and the youngest since a 19-year-old Mike Thackwell in 1980.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Liam Lawson drives the Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during qualifying ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a typically strong final lap to take pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix for the third straight year.

The runaway Formula One leader beat McLaren driver Lando Norris' leading time in qualifying on his way to clocking a 28th career pole. The two-time defending world champion will aim for a ninth straight win – to equal former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel's record from 2013 – and 11th overall of a crushingly dominant season.

Verstappen has won the Dutch GP from pole in the past two years, and this time he will start ahead of Norris and Mercedes driver George Russell in third. Williams driver Alex Albon – Verstappen's former Red Bull teammate – continued his impressive form with fourth place.

Peter Fox/Getty Images Liam Lawson has a seat fitting in the garage prior to the final practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso will start fifth for Aston Martin followed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. and Red Bull's Sergio Perez – who was more than one second behind his team-mate Verstappen – and McLaren's Oscar Piastri in eighth.

Lewis Hamilton had a dismal run and starts 13th. But he was impeded during qualifying by AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda, whose three-place grid penalty following a stewards' decision dropped him to 17th on the grid.

- Stuff with AP