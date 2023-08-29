Formula 1: Liam Lawson confirmed for second drive at Monza Grand Prix

The 21-year-old became the 10th Kiwi to race in F1 and the first in five years.

New Zealand’s Liam Lawson will get a second Formula One drive at the Monza Grand Prix and will continue to cover until Australian Daniel Ricciardo recovers from surgery.

The 21-year-old Kiwi finished 13th at a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Sunday (Monday NZ time) in his F1 debut.

His Scuderia AlphaTauri team were happy with his efforts and has confirmed he will continue while Ricciardo recovers from a fractured hand sustained in a practice crash at Zandvoort.

“We are delighted that Daniel’s surgery went well and that he is now on the road to recovery,’’ Scuderia AlphaTauri said in a statement.

“We hope to see him on the track again very soon, but until he is fully fit, we cn confirm that Liam, who did a good job in difficult circumstances in Zandvoort, will continue to drive alongside Yuki [Tsunoda], starting from our home race this weekend in Monza.”

Liam Lawson confirmed to drive alongside Yuki until Daniel is fit pic.twitter.com/GQ6TgEw75H — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) August 28, 2023

Depending on Ricciardo’s powers of recovery, Lawson could be in a F1 car beyond Monza.

The Singapore Grand Prix is on September 15-17 followed a week later by the Japanese Grand Prix.

Peter Fox/Getty Images Liam Lawson before his Formula One debut at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The boss of Red Bull Racing, AlphaTauri’s parent team, declined after the Dutch Grand Prix to put a date on Ricciardo’s return.

“He had an operation earlier today, he’s had several screws and a plate fitted to his metacarpal, it went well, it was successful,” Christian Horner told reporters.

“It was a fairly straightforward procedure so now it is all about recovery and we’ll see. For a normal human being that would be a couple of months, for a Grand Prix driver it’s often much shorter.”

Lars Baron/Getty Images Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (40) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 at Zandvoort.

love to see you smiling, get well soon! 😊



"Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that's pretty cool. Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback 😊"



Repost… pic.twitter.com/1mT3SCBd1X — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) August 27, 2023

Lawson – New Zealand’s 10th F1 driver since 1958 – could not have faced more challenging conditions for his debut with heavy rain lashing Zandvoort.

He said on social media: “That was wild.. First Grand Prix done, still doesn’t feel real.”

That was wild.. First Grand Prix done, still doesn't feel real @AlphaTauriF1 🙌🏽

@redbull | @RodinCars | Giltrap Group | Cumulo9 | Tony Quinn Foundation | Turners Cars | Porter Group CE pic.twitter.com/eFh59LDARU — Liam Lawson (@LiamLawson30) August 27, 2023

But AlphaTauri’s head of vehicle performance Guillaume Dezoteux said Lawson “did a very good job, learning about the car and adapting to the conditions, which were constantly evolving”.