Composed Courtney Duncan leaning on her experience ahead of world championship decider

Courtney Duncan is right where she wants to be but is keeping her guard up given her year’s work is about to be defined by two races in as many days.

The three-time world champion from Otago holds a slender 16 point lead heading into the final round of the FIM World Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) in Turkey this weekend, but a fourth world title is nowhere near assured.

Duncan, who won her first world championship in 2019, went on to win three on the bounce as she reigned supreme through the 2020 and 2021 seasons. However, hopes of a fourth consecutive title were dashed early in 2022 when she suffered a broken collarbone in practice for the GP of Portugal.

The Big Van World MTX Kawasaki rider was back on her bike in time for the final round in 2022, at the Afyon Motor Sports Centre in Turkey and won both races on the same circuit where she will contest her most important GP of the 2023 season this Sunday and Monday morning (NZT).

Redemption has been a key word for Duncan in 2023 with her only goal being to reclaim her world championship crown, and she’s finally about to get her shot at the Turkey Grand Prix.

“It’s a long time coming, there’s a lot of work that goes into it, so you just want to get there and get the job done,” Duncan said.

“If you think about it, I’ve been working since Turkey last year for this one moment that’s about to happen.

“I’m super excited and obviously a little bit anxious too, because you know how much it means, you know what’s on the line.”

Duncan, 27, is now one of the more experienced riders on the circuit and for all her highs, she knows what the lows feel like too. She has consistently been the quickest rider in the championship since she burst onto the scene in 2016 but three successive years of heartbreak – often through no fault of her own – has taught her there are no guarantees.

“I feel like we’re in a pretty good position, I’m happy with where we’re at with the bike and with myself, but at the same time it’s sport and you know anything can happen,” Duncan said.

“I’ve got experience on my side and I feel like I can be a bit more composed in those situations, where perhaps I wasn’t as a rookie.

“You just have to keep your guard up.”

Her two biggest rivals and the only threats to Duncan’s chances of a fourth world championship this weekend are a pair of teenagers who are taking the series by storm – much like the Kiwi rider did back in 2016.

Duncan, the most successful rider in the history of the WMX in terms of GP wins, leads the 2023 championship with 223 points over Spain’s Daniela Guillen, 17, (207 points), with Dutch 16-year-old Lotte van Drunen in third with 200 points.

With a maximum of 50 points on offer at the Turkey Grand Prix, both are in the mix for their first world championship if Duncan strikes trouble.

Fellow Dutch rider Lynn Valk is in fourth with 168 points and six-time world champion Kiara Fontanesi rounds out the top five with a total of 157, but neither can catch Duncan.

A pair of top-four finishes would likely get Duncan home, but she’s attacking the weekend with her normal race-to-race focus – knowing she doesn’t need to do anything stupid such as get into a heated battle for first and second in the final two races.

“You don’t want to think too much about the championship, it can overcomplicate things,” Duncan said.

“But at the same time you’re aware of it. You know what you need to do and the championship is the big picture.

“Wins are great, but we race for championships.”