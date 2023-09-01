The next van Gisbergen? Kiwi Ryan Wood signs Supercars deal

The Supercars championship is set to gain another quick New Zealander, with Walkinshaw Andretti United confirming this morning that it has signed Ryan Wood in its second Ford Mustang for the 2024 season and beyond as part of a multi-year deal.

Replacing Nick Percat in the No. 2 entry, Wood enters Supercars as its new youngest driver at 19 years of age.

“It’s a dream come true to be racing in the Supercars Championship with Walkinshaw Andretti United,” said Wood. “It’s something you think about a lot as a kid and structure everything you do around, so for it to be coming true is pretty surreal to be honest.”

Supplied Wood took pole on only his second Super2 start, then swept round two of the season at Barbagallo.

“From the moment I walked into the team at the start of the year, it felt right. They’ve been amazing to work with, there’s some incredible people within these four walls, so I can’t thank the entire team enough for the opportunity and the work that’s gone on this year,” he added.

“There’s been a lot of people that have helped me get to this point throughout my career which I can’t thank enough either, from my family to supporters, a heap of people have played a really important role and I wouldn’t be here without them.

“Next year is going to be so exciting, but it’s extra motivation now for me to finish this year strong with the team, put the work in, and hit the ground running in 2024.”

SUPPLIED Ford revealed the all-new Gen3 Mustang Supercar at the end of last year with the current car's face - it has now been updated with the new look.

Wellington-born Wood is no stranger to the storied Walkinshaw outfit, having raced for the team in Super2 this year. In his debut season in the competitive second-tier series, he has claimed one pole position and two race wins – both at Barbagallo.

He currently sits fourth in the points, as one of only two drivers in the series to have multiple race wins.

Prior to Super2, Wood earned a podium finish in the New Zealand Toyota 86 Series in 2021, before finishing second in Australia’s Michelin Carrera Cup Challenge series in 2022. He was poised to run in the flagship Carrera Cup series this year, but made a late pivot to Super2 instead.

Supplied Wood pictured with team owner Ryan Walkinshaw, son of Bathurst 1000 winner and TWR founder Tom Walkinshaw.

With Supercars organisers confirming that the series will be returning to our shores in 2024, via an event at Taupō Motorsport Park, Wood’s appointment means that there will be three New Zealanders on the grid; Wood, Andre Heimgartner, and Matthew Payne.

It was confirmed earlier this month that three-time champion Shane van Gisbergen would be departing the series at season’s end to move to the US to break into the world of Nascar.

Being fast-tracked from Super2 to a fully fledged Supercars seat after just one season puts Wood in a unique position. The majority of drivers who make the leap from one category to the next do multiple campaigns in Super2. Scott McLaughlin and Wood’s new teammate, Chaz Mostert, did multiple Super2 seasons before advancing.

The speed of progression underlines the faith placed in the Kiwi teen by Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Supplied The teenager sits fourth in the Super2 title fight with two rounds to go.

“We are extremely excited to have Ryan graduate to the main game in 2024,” said WAU boss Ryan Walkinshaw.

“His talent has been undeniable, and his raw speed obvious from the first time we saw him in a WAU car, so we are looking forward to watching his progression. His results this year have surprised none of us, and it’s great to see someone move through the WAU Foundation Academy so quickly.

“There will be a lot to learn, but he’s got a great teammate beside him in Chaz who will no doubt put Ryan under his wing, and some really experienced people in his corner, so we can’t wait to watch his career unfold.”

Wood’s appointment also attracted comment from WAU’s high-profile co-owners Michael Andretti and Zak Brown.

“He has been seriously impressive since he joined us at the start of 2023. To be on pole in his first Super2 round and then to clean sweep the second round proves his ability but also how quickly he can adapt, so we have no doubts on how he will go next year,” said Andretti.

“His rise through the ranks has been impressive to watch, and he immediately caught our eye with his ability once we saw him firsthand. He’s got a great team around him, so we are all looking forward to watching him develop even further and showing why we see a huge future with Ryan,” added Brown.