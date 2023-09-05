Shane van Gisbergen escapes huge crash without injury after brake failure during testing

Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen walks away after a frightening crash which his team says was caused by brake failure.

Nascar-bound Shane van Gisbergen has walked away unscathed from what his Triple Eight Supercars team has described as a “huge crash”.

The three-time Supercars champion was testing at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday morning for the upcoming endurance races when he went off at turn six.

Thankfully, the Kiwi ace scrubbed off some of his speed through a sand trap before smashing head on into the barriers.

Van Gisbergen was able to extract himself from his car via the passenger door.

Red Bull Ampol Racing believes the crash was caused by a suspected brake failure.

Triple Eight is attempting to repair the No 97 car to salvage some more laps out of the testing session.

The Camaro has extensive front end damage.

Van Gisbergen posted to social media to describe the crash as a “big one”.

“Brake failure was no fun,” he wrote.

Fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway, van Gisbergen’s teammate for the upcoming Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, is also in attendance at Tuesday’s testing session.