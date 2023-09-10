Four-time world champion Courtney Duncan chasing improvements, not records

Kiwi rider in good form in Turkey to win her fourth title since 2019 after missing the 2022 campaign through injury.

It’s often said that true champions are built differently. They have a growth mindset and they can’t stand still for fear of going backwards.

Fresh from her fourth FIM World Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) victory, Courtney Duncan fits the above bill. Just days after one of the biggest moments of her career, she’s already contemplating where she can be better in 2024.

The Kiwi star iced her moment of redemption in the early hours of Monday (NZT), in Turkey, to finish second in the final race of the season to give her a comfortable victory in the world championship for a fourth time.

“To clock four up, this is something you don’t really think of as a kid so it kind of hits home,” she said.

A consecutive three-time winner between 2019 and 2021, Duncan’s 2022 season was obliterated by a broken collarbone in practice for the GP of Portugal (round two).

Andy McGechan/BikesportNZ.com New Zealand’s Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki), has won the women's motocross world championships in 2023.

The disappointment of 2022 inspired the dominant force in the WMX to take things to another level in every aspect imaginable to ensure she took back the No 1 champion’s plate in 2023 and deliver her fourth title for the Big Van World MTX Kawasaki team.

“That’s probably what made it extra emotional just making those extra sacrifices and going that little bit further and when you get rewards and it pays off, it’s pretty emotional,” Duncan said.

“Last year I was knocked down and didn’t get to achieve what I set out to and it gives you perspective on what it’s like to be on the other side of the spectrum.

“There was so much personal ambition that went into this past season and that really drove the programme to another level.”

But even with that mission accomplished, the 27-year-old has already begun pondering how she will attempt to defend her title and clock up her fifth.

“I feel like there’s still so many areas of my game to be better and this is where my attention goes.”

Back in May, Duncan won both races of the France Grand Prix to take the overall GP win (combined results over two races in a weekend) to etch her name in history as the most winningest rider in the sport with 22 Grand Prix victories. A record she extended to 23 in Turkey.

She took that record off Italy's Kiara Fontanesi, the same rider who holds the next history-making target for Duncan, with the Kiwi now just two world championship crowns behind Fontanesi’s all-time record of six.

“I’ve never really grown up chasing stats, it’s never what I’ve aimed towards but now looking at what I’ve achieved and getting closer to them, you do take it into consideration,” she said.

“But at the same time, it’s more just about focussing on being better.”

“That’s the drive, that’s why we want to get better is to win and stay on top, but the pure focus goes down to the day-to-day activities, that’s what will determine whether I continue to win or not.”

And Duncan believes she will need to lean on her determined mindset around being better to have a chance of catching Fontanesi’s record because the chasing pack behind her is getting quicker and quicker – but that only motivates the rider from Palmerston, near Dunedin, even more.

This year, her biggest rivals were Spain’s Daniela Guillen, 17, and Dutch 16-year-old Lotte van Drunen.

“The level of WMX is rising each and every year, right now it’s at the strongest it’s ever been,” she said.

“There’s so many people that can have success and are improving and you don’t want them to pass you, so you’ve got to stay on your toes and keep improving yourself.

“I really like that too, I don’t want it to be easy and knowing that I have to continue to back this up and continue to get better, that excites me, that’s what keeps me coming back.”

A major part of Ducnan’s success is her Big Van World MTX Kawasaki team, headed up by Steve Dixon.

She said the amount of hours her mechanics and everyone else in the team put in was scarcely believable.

“A lot of people put in a lot of work this year so for me to be able to repay them and give back with the championship just makes me so proud.”

Duncan will enjoy a short break before heading back to New Zealand later in the month when she is looking forward to sharing her success with the Kiwi connections that made this year such a success.

She credits Kawasaki New Zealand, in particular the Verhoeven family, and High Performance Sport NZ as two of the biggest drivers amongst many other Kiwi influences that enabled her to lift her campaign to new levels during the last off-season.

“The support that I’ve had has been unreal.”