Dates confirmed for next year's Supercars round in Taupō as Government chips in $5m

Andre Heimgartner will be one of the four New Zealanders racing at Taupō next year.

Supercars will be back racing in New Zealand from April 19-21 next year, with the dates confirmed on Thursday at a launch event at Taupō International Motorsport Park.

New Zealand was left off this year’s Supercars calendar as a replacement venue for Pukekohe couldn’t be found.

But Supercars will be making its annual trip across the Tasman from 2024, helped by $5 million of investment over the next three years from the Government’s Major Events Fund.

It had always been the desire from Supercars to return to New Zealand as the country is a stronghold for the motorsport category, but when Pukekohe Park closed as a motorsport venue in April, finding a replacement was tricky.

As there wasn’t a suitable facility within the Auckland region, a new investor was needed to replace Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and for the first time since 2017, the New Zealand Government has stepped in to support Supercars.

Supercars Aerial view of Taupo International Motorsport Park.

Speaking on behalf of Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds, New Zealand Major Events manager Kylie Hawker-Green said the financial benefits of having a Supercars event in New Zealand were too big to ignore.

“Ever since the first championship event here in 2001, Supercars has become one of New Zealand’s largest attended annual sporting events,” Hawker-Green said.

“After a year’s hiatus, we are excited to be able to help reconnect the tens of thousands of fans from across New Zealand with their favourite teams and drivers, as well as welcome thousands of Australian visitors to Taupō and the surrounding regions.”

Supercars rounds in New Zealand regularly attract crowds of over 100,000 for a race weekend and it will provide a huge boost to the economy in Taupō.

When Supercars hit the track for opening practice, Taupō will become the 35th different venue to host a Supercars Championship round.

Mark Horsburgh/Edge Photographics Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates winning the final ever Supercars race at Pukekohe Park in 2022.

It will be the 21st Supercars Championship round held in New Zealand, with Taupō International Motorsport Park the third North Island venue to stage points-paying racing.

Drivers will still compete for the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy, which was won in dramatic fashion last year by Shane van Gisbergen, who called that victory “better than Bathurst.”

Van Gisbergen won’t be on the starting grid in Taupō next year, as he has already confirmed his move to Nascar, but there are still expected to be four New Zealand drivers racing.

Those drivers will be the Auckland-born duo of two-time race winner Andre Heimgartner and rising star Matt Payne. Wellington’s Ryan Wood, who will be racing in the category as a full-time driver next year and Richie Stanaway, who returns to the grid full-time next year with Grove Racing.

It is yet to be decided what the racing format will be over the weekend, but this will be confirmed following the Gold Coast 500 in October. The support categories are also still to be confirmed.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks, with grandstand availabilities still being finalised.

“We had an incredible response to the announcement earlier this month and as a result, we’re trying to ensure we cover all options for ticketing before we go on sale,” Howard said.

“We anticipate having grandstand, general admission, corporate and other ticketing options confirmed and on sale in just a few weeks’ time.

“The venue is incredible. To think that in just over 200 days this entire venue will be filled with fans as Supercars race here is very exciting.”