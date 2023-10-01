Kiwi Supercars driver Matt Payne vows not to be Mr Nice Guy at Bathurst 1000

Matt Payne’s results have been getting better over his first full season in Supercars.

Young Kiwi Supercars driver Matt Payne js determined he’s not going to let anyone push him around at Bathurst or at any other rounds in the category.

The 20-year-old Payne has made a promising start in Supercars. He is lying 17th in the championship but goes into next weekend’s Bathurst 1000 finishing in the top seven in three of the last four races.

Payne, driving for Grove Racing, has demonstrated he can be as fast as others in the category and recently he’s shown he’s willing to take on senior drivers like Shane van Gisbergen and made a couple of moves on him at the last round in Sandown.

Supercars drivers can sense weaknesses in others and if they drive in a timid way, they’ll abuse this by forcing their way past.

But Payne says it’s been vital for him to not let that happen and he’s willing to take on anyone.

“It’s important to have that attitude,” Payne said.

Grove Racing Matt Payne will partner with Richie Stanaway at Grove Racing next season.

“If you were too kind to a lot of the drivers, that’s how they would think of you and race against you.

“It’s important to come in with an aggressive first impression. Obviously, Shane has been racing for a long time and most of the people on the grid think ‘there you go, you can go past me.’

“There have been times in the last couple of races where I could have passed him but there is that feeling that I don’t want to mess it up and look bad on TV.

“But for me now, it’s about having a go. It’s about being aggressive, asserting your dominance in the sport and not looking like someone who’s going to get pushed around all the time.”

Payne was a co-driver for Lee Holdsworth at last year’s Bathurst 1000, while also competing in the Super2 category.

But this season, moving up to Supercars, he’s been able to compete against drivers another level up.

“I definitely struggled in the first half of the year, finding my feet and trying to get the right setup with the car,” Payne said.

“These cars are pretty sensitive to being on the right setup, but the last two rounds we’ve had strong results.

“With Bathurst next it’s nice to carry some momentum to it and it’s been cool. It’s a big jump from what I was doing last year in Super2. There’s been a lot to learn, but I’m really enjoying it.”

Next year Payne will team up with Richie Stanaway at Grove Racing, giving the team an all Kiwi driver lineup, reminiscent of when Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard were both driving for DJR Team Penske.

“Having Richie next year is going to be really cool,” Payne said.

“Richie was a generation before mine. He was doing karts and then left to do his European thing and I was just starting in karts.

“So I never got to know him or speak to him early on. But I’ve spoken to him a bit over the last couple of months and he’s a really nice guy.”

Grove has been a mid-pack team this season, but they are ambitious and as Erebus has shown this year, it is possible to make the move up.

Payne said that’s the target for the team and the foundations have been put in place for that to happen.

“That was always the goal from Brenton (Grove) and Steve (Grove),” he said.

“We’re not employing people like David Cauchi (team principal) and Grant McPherson (engineer) for no reason.

“They also want to win championships, so there’s a good environment at the moment.

“Everyone wants to do well and it’s going to come in the next couple of years. Like people say, Rome wasn’t built in a day, It’s a yearly thing and we will get there.

“It will come, the hard work will pay off.”