Shane van Gisbergen puts fourth Supercars championship ahead of third Bathurst win

Shane van Gisbergen is one of six New Zealand drivers racing at this year’s Bathurst 1000.

V8 Supercars: Bathurst 1000. Where: Mount Panorama, New South Wales. When: 1.15pm Sunday (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

Shane van Gisbergen has revealed his priority will be championship points rather than a race win at this year’s Bathurst 1000.

Van Gisbergen is currently second in this year’s Supercars championship, 155 points behind Brodie Kostecki.

There are 300 points up for grabs for the race winner at Mt Panorama and rounds in the Gold Coast and Adelaide to come.

Usually when it gets to Bathurst each season, drivers will have decided whether they’re focused on the championship, or willing to gamble everything for a race win.

Van Gisbergen believes he’s still very much in the hunt to win his fourth championship, before heading to Nascar next year. So, if it comes down to taking an all or nothing gamble to win this year’s Bathurst 1000, he’ll take a more cautious approach and bag the points.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen will be sharing his car with Richie Stanaway at this year’s Bathust 1000.

“We’ll see how the race is playing out and how the car is feeling,” Van Gisbergen said.

“But for me, the 300 points is more important.”

“It hasn’t been the best year feeling wise, but we’re still scoring a lot of points.

“When we’ve had tough weekends we’re still getting top fives and picking away at it.

“Sure, we’re in the hunt, but Brodie definitely has a faster car and he’s driving very well. “So we need to find a little bit more speed, but we’re not out of it yet.”

The 34-year-old Van Gisbergen is a two-time winner of the Bathurst 1000, being the first across the line in 2020 and 2022.

While winning the season long championship is deemed more important to him than winning this race again, he does appreciate the size of it and he didn’t rule out coming back.

Scott McLaughlin spoke about returning to the Bathurst 1000 after his move to IndyCar in 2021, but hasn’t been able to make that happen.

However, Van Gisbergen, who has been much more willing to jump into any racing car over his career, hasn’t ruled out a return to driving a Supercar around Mt Panorama and could even do it as early as next year.

“I don’t know, I might be back next year,” he said.

“But I still need to work out what I’m doing fully next year in my season. So I’m waiting for the two calendars to come out.”

Van Gisbergen was speaking on Tuesday at the official handing back of the Peter Brock Trophy, which he won last year with Garth Tander.

Tander is with Dave Reynolds at Grove Racing for this year’s Bathurst 1000 and Van Gisbergen is sharing his car with fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway.

Stanaway, is dipping his toe back into Supercars having not raced full-time in the category since 2019, but next year he’ll be a main driver again, having signed up with Grove Racing, where he’ll be a team-mate to Matt Payne.

Van Gisbergen says he’s excited about partnering with the 31-year-old Stanaway this weekend.

“Racing here is a huge thing,” he said.

“We try to do our best every weekend and sharing a car with a friend, hopefully we go well.

“The opportunity he (Stanaway) has got this year to come back into racing, then next year full-time. Its’s a huge moment for him and to share it with him is pretty cool.”