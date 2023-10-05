Ford teams blast 'unacceptable' parity decision but will race at Bathurst

A bitter feud argument has erupted in Supercars between the Ford and Chevrolet teams.

Supercars teams are at loggerheads going into this weekend’s Bathurst 1000 after a move to provide parity between the Ford and Chevrolet cars was rejected.

Chevrolet cars have dominated Supercars this season. An effort to level the playing field before the biggest race of the year has come to nothing, leaving five of the 11 teams along pit lane in a rage.

The teams that drive the Ford Mustangs wanted to have an aerodynamic upgrade kit approved for the weekend, as there is a significant issue with parity in Supercars, with the Mustangs showing less race pace than the Chevrolet Camaros.

This season - when there haven’t been any disqualifications - there has been just one win by a Ford, while the Chevrolet cars occupy the top five positions on the points table.

Although the Mustangs may qualify well, there’s a danger of it being a Chevrolet blowout on Sunday.

High-level negotiations have been going on all week, with the teams running Chevrolets not surprisingly against Ford’s aero upgrade, arguing that the official parity trigger had not been reached.

The decision made late on Wednesday night has gone down badly, with Ford teams labelling it as “unacceptable”

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway will be one of the quicker Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 cars this weekend.

A statement released by Dick Johnson Racing, on behalf of all Ford teams, allayed fears of a boycott, but expressed their deep frustrations.

“The independent data shows that the Mustang will be at a continued disadvantage for the biggest race of the year, which we believe is unacceptable – and not what our sport is built upon,” the statement read.

“While disappointed in the situation, every Ford team will be doing their utmost this weekend, it’s what the fans deserve, it’s what our partners deserve, it’s what the Great Race deserves.

“We will continue working together to correct the imbalance going forward, but now, our attention turns on track, respecting the challenge that The Mountain provides.”

A statement from Supercars confirmed that it would need agreement from every team to allow the changes to be made and that didn’t happen.

“The Parity Review System has a trigger point of a potential parity imbalance being demonstrated in five consecutive races or five out of eight consecutive races,” the statement said.

“The prescribed number of parity triggers showcasing a parity imbalance have not been met and there is no scope for a parity adjustment to be made for the Bathurst 1000 under the Parity Review System.

“Supercars received a request from the Ford Homologation Team to implement a parity adjustment in advance of the Repco Bathurst 1000 outside the Parity Review System.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Becoming a father has changed Andre Heimgartner’s priorities.

“Supercars considered the request in accordance with the terms of the Teams Racing Charter and the Supercars rules and regulations, which require the consent from all Supercars teams to implement the requested parity adjustment change.

“After numerous meetings with all teams and key stakeholders, the requisite consent from the Supercars teams has not been established.”

Stuff heard two drivers talking on Wednesday evening, with one saying to the other: “I want to race against 26 cars, not 13.”

Fabian Coulthard and Matt Payne are the New Zealand drivers in Fords this weekend, while Shane van Gisbergen and his co-driver Richie Stanaway, plus Jaxon Evans and Andre Heimgartner drive Chevrolets.

It will be Heimgartner’s 10th appearance at the Bathurst 1000 this year, but his first one as a father.

The 28-year-old Aucklander’s fiancée, Jemma Boskovich, gave birth to their daughter Summer in March and he says it’s given him a different perspective on life and his motor racing career.

“It’s changed a lot of things and made me more patient in many respects,” Heimgartner said.

“Having a child has made me enjoy being at home even more and given me a healthier balance between racing and home.”

If Heimgartner wins this year’s great race, it will cap off a good year for him and he feels he’s in with a chance of a victory.

“I think it’s anyone’s,” he said.

“Obviously, Bathurst is a tricky race and you have to wait to see how it plays out.

“I think we can win the race if it goes our way,” he added.

“We’ve got to see where we are. You can never enter the weekend thinking you’re going to do anything, because you just don’t know how the cars are going to play out.

“You’ve got to at least get halfway through the race and if things are going your way, you see then.”

Heimgartner and his co-driver Dale Wood are paying $15 to win on Sunday at the TAB, which puts them in the dark horse category.

Their Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro won’t have the pace to live with the Triple Eight or Erebus cars, but at each Bathurst 1000 there are so many variables that it all comes down to how the cards fall going into the last hour.

However, Heimgartner says he’ll also be driving with the championship in mind and it’s unlikely he’ll have a win-at-all-costs mentality on Sunday.

“I probably think it’s the championship [that’s the priority] for me,” he said.

“We’re in a good position and we’d like to stay there. Obviously, you’ve got to finish this race with a lot of points, that’s our No 1 priority and we’ll then go from there.”