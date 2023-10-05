Kiwi Matt Payne impresses during Thursday's practice sessions at Bathurst 1000

Matt Payne driving his Grove Racing Ford Mustang in the first practice session at the 2023 Bathurst 1000.

New Zealand drivers were amongst the quickest during Thursday’s two practice sessions for the Bathurst 1000.

In the first session, on a very chilly day at Mt Panorama, Will Brown was the quickest, with New Zealand’s Matt Payne the second fastest. Andre Heimgartner’s car was the ninth quickest, while Shane van Gisbergen was 15th.

Brown completed a lap around the circuit in 2:05.9653s, while Payne went around in 2:05.9724s.

It was a good start to the week for the 21-year-old Payne, but as this was the first of six practice sessions before Sunday’s race, only so much can be read into it as teams will be working on different things before they initially prepare for qualifying on Friday evening.

However, to be quick out of the box is a positive sign for Payne and his French co-driver Kevin Estre.

The second session was for co-drivers only. For some of them, the priority over the hour was to get used to driving a Supercar around the challenging circuit and for others, with more experience, they could look at getting more pace out of their car.

David Russell, who is the co-driver for championship leader Brodie Kostecki, was the quickest in this session ahead of Dave Reynold’s partner Garth Tander and Richie Stanaway, van Gisbergen’s co-driver.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen was pleased with how the first day on the track for this year’s Bathurst 1000 went.

Fabian Coulthard was the 14th quickest, with Jaxon Evans a further eight spots behind.

On Friday there are practice sessions at 12pm and 3.05pm NZ time, before the 40-minute qualifying session begins at 6.15pm.

Van Gisbergen is experienced enough to not get carried away by how fast his car is compared to others on a Thursday. He knows it’s all about going through their processes to get the car ready for when timings count for something.

“It was a pretty reasonable day, just trying to learn the car. Less aero, but more tyre grip to try to make up for that,” Van Gisbergen said.

“We’ve got a bit of speed to find, all three [Triple Eight] cars are there or there abouts, we’ll find out tomorrow, in the pre-qualifying session and then qualifying, where we really are.”

This is the first time these new Gen3 cars have raced at Bathurst, which makes getting the balances right on a Thursday even more of a priority and van Gisbergen said Stanaway was able to help with that.

“Richie has been pretty comfortable,” he said.

"Racing at Sandown he was really fast, just got bottled up a bit because of my bad qualifying. He did a race run here and looked pretty strong.

“His speed has been good, the feedback is good. Hopefully, we keep trying to make the car better and get a little bit closer.”

Stanaway said he was also pleased with how the day went, but wasn’t getting too carried away by it.

“The car feels really good. It’s nice to get a feel for it,” Stanaway said.

“Obviously, it was a bit of an unknown with no data to look at prior to today.

“But it’s still early days, we’re waiting for a lot of track evolution, so we have just got to work hard over the next few days and hopefully we have a good race on Sunday.”